Kerala CM condoles death of Swami Agnivesh

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday condoled the death of social activist Swami Agnivesh and said he was a voice of the oppressed. Swami Agnivesh, was suffering from liver cirrhosis for a long time and died of multi-organ failure at a Delhi hospital.

He was 80. "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing away of social activist Swami Agnivesh. He was led by his conscience and all through his life remained a relentless voice for the oppressed and unheard. On behalf of the people of Kerala, I offer our deepest condolences," Vijayan tweeted.

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Ramesh Chennithala also the death of Swami Agnivesh. "Swami Agnivesh fought uncompromisingly against communalism and fascism. He was a great personality who believed that pluralism and secularism were the foundation of our nation and fought tirelessly for it," Chennithala said in a statement.