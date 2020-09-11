Left Menu
People bid farewell to IAS officer by showering petals

A large crowd of city residents chanted slogans in support of former Nagpur municipal commissioner Tukaram Mundhe as he left for Mumbai on Friday morning. Mundhe, who had taken charge as municipal commissioner only eight months ago, was transfered to Mumbai in August by the Maharashtra government in a bureaucratic reshuffle. Known as a no-nonsense officer, he had been facing opposition from a section of political leaders in Nagpur.

A large crowd of city residents chanted slogans in support of former Nagpur municipal commissioner Tukaram Mundhe as he left for Mumbai on Friday morning. Mundhe, who had taken charge as municipal commissioner only eight months ago, was transfered to Mumbai in August by the Maharashtra government in a bureaucratic reshuffle.

Known as a no-nonsense officer, he had been facing opposition from a section of political leaders in Nagpur. He has been now replaced by Radhakrishnan B as municipal commissioner. People gathered in front of Mundhe's official bungalow and showered flower petals on his vehicle as he was leaving.

Slogans such as "we support you Mundhe sir" were chanted. Mundhe had tested positive for coronavirus last month, but recovered from the infection.

