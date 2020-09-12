Left Menu
Development News Edition

Catalans rally for independence despite health warnings

Wearing face masks, thousands of Catalans on Friday staged dozens of small protests calling for the region's independence from Spain despite warnings from health officials to avoid gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic. All rallies respected social distancing and were peaceful except an unauthorized march in the evening in central Barcelona in which a few hundred separatist protesters, some with torches, burned a mannequin with Spain's King Felipe's face and boxes with the logos of Spanish corporations and public institutions.

Reuters | Catalonia | Updated: 12-09-2020 01:13 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 01:00 IST
Catalans rally for independence despite health warnings
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Wearing face masks, thousands of Catalans on Friday staged dozens of small protests calling for the region's independence from Spain despite warnings from health officials to avoid gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

All rallies respected social distancing and were peaceful except an unauthorized march in the evening in central Barcelona in which a few hundred separatist protesters, some with torches, burned a mannequin with Spain's King Felipe's face and boxes with the logos of Spanish corporations and public institutions. In the morning, unidentified people had set fires at several points of Catalonia's rail network, forcing train cancellations before traffic was resumed four hours later.

In Catalonia, Sept. 11 marks "La Diada", the anniversary of the fall of Barcelona to Spanish forces in 1714, and has been marked in recent years by major separatist rallies as the pro-independence drive has dominated Spanish politics. Close to 60,000 people attended static protests across the region, according to grassroots organizer Assemblea Nacional Catalana.

"We have held Europe's largest COVID-adapted protest," said chairwoman Elisenda Paluzie, referring to the use of masks, safe distancing and pre-registering of participants. "I can understand that some people could be afraid but organising a protest is compatible with the pandemic," said 25-year-old web programmer Marc Purgimon at one of Assemblea's Barcelona rallies. "It's important to keep protesting against the repression that Catalonia suffers and for independence."

There were entry controls to the rally and participants had to stand at marked spots. Many wore shirts with this year's protest motto "The duty to build a better future" and waved separatist flags. Spain has recorded more than 560,000 cases of the novel coronavirus, more than any other western European nation.

Manel Capdevila, 59, said he wanted to show the rest of Spain that the independence movement had not weakened despite the health crisis and divisions between parties: "We need to persist and say we want to decide our future and this will not stop." The region's public health secretary and the head of a doctors' association had discouraged such gatherings, and the regional separatist government did not attend the protests.

Catalan government spokeswoman Meritxell Budo urged Madrid to agree to a referendum on independence and called for an amnesty for nine separatist leaders jailed for their role in a failed 2017 independence bid and for others who fled Spain then. The government of Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has ruled out any amnesty or referendum but has backed talks with Barcelona.

"We will keep working to achieve reconciliation in Catalonia from a dialogue within the constitution," Sanchez tweeted. Opinion polls show people in Catalonia are split on the issue of independence. The latest survey shows more respondents in favour of their region remaining part of Spain.

Separately, Catalan regional head of government Quim Torra on Friday offered to take in refugees from Greece's biggest migrant camp destroyed by fire on Wednesday. "The government of Catalonia makes itself available to receive people seeking an opportunity to flee war, hunger and fear," Torra tweeted.

The Spanish government makes the final decision on admitting refugees.

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Visva-Bharati VC apologises for 'Tagore was an outsider in Shantiniketan' remark

Under fire from various quarters for his comment that Rabindranath Tagore was an outsider in Shantiniketan, Visva-Bharati Vice-Chancellor Prof Bidyut Chakraborty on Friday apologised for the comment but insisted that it was misinterpreted. ...

Buccaneers WR Evans practices, but listed as doubtful

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans returned to practice as a limited participant Friday but is listed as doubtful for Sundays season opener against the host New Orleans Saints. Evans, who was seen catching fade passes from quarte...

Atmosphere could be tense as Astros, Dodgers meet again

After a rare Friday off day for both teams, the Los Angeles Dodgers will get set to play host to the Houston Astros for a brief two-game series starting Saturday in the first meeting between the teams since an emotionally-charged matchup on...

US STOCKS-Wall Street posts 2nd straight weekly drop on tech slide

The Nasdaq slid and the SP 500 closed little changed on Friday as early gains in technology and growth names faded, with each of the three major Wall Street averages posting their second straight weekly decline.After hitting a record high o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020