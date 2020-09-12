Left Menu
Development News Edition

Democrat opposing QAnon backer drops out of race for U.S. Congress

The Georgia Democrat running for the U.S. Congress against a Republican businesswoman who has expressed support for the QAnon conspiracy theory on Friday said he is dropping out of the race and leaving the state for personal reasons. Kevin Van Ausdal wrote on Twitter he was quitting the contest for a seat in the House of Representatives against Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-09-2020 02:58 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 02:56 IST
Democrat opposing QAnon backer drops out of race for U.S. Congress
Representative image. Image Credit: Devdiscourse News Desk

The Georgia Democrat running for the U.S. Congress against a Republican businesswoman who has expressed support for the QAnon conspiracy theory on Friday said he is dropping out of the race and leaving the state for personal reasons.

Kevin Van Ausdal wrote on Twitter he was quitting the contest for a seat in the House of Representatives against Marjorie Taylor Greene. She won her party's nomination last month in a conservative district of northwest Georgia, making her the likely winner in the general election in November. "I want you all to hear this from me directly - I am heartbroken to announce that for family and personal reasons, I cannot continue this race for Congress," Van Ausdal said on Twitter.

"The next steps in my life are taking me away from Georgia," Van Ausdal said. He also denounced "dangerous extremism, like the candidacy of Marjorie Greene" and pledged to help whoever follows him in the campaign to defeat her. QAnon is a fringe belief propagated online that claims without evidence "deep-state" traitors are plotting against President Donald Trump.

Greene, on Twitter, wished Van Ausdal "best wishes". "Now let's all work together to re-elect @realDonaldTrump, hold the U.S. Senate, repeal Nancy Pelosi as Speaker, and help GA(Georgia) Republicans win!," she wrote. It was unclear whether Georgia Democrats would be able to replace Van Ausdal on the ballot for the Nov 3 election. A statement from the party urged Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, to step in to make that possible.

Greene is not the only QAnon supporter on a path to Congress. Colorado restaurateur Lauren Boebert, who bested incumbent Republican Representative Scott Tipton in a June primary, also voiced support for the QAnon theory before the primary, though she has since tried to distance herself from those remarks.

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Trump challenges Manhattan prosecutor's 'dragnet' subpoena for tax returns

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday urged a federal appeals court to block what he called a bad faith effort by Manhattans top prosecutor to enforce a dragnet subpoena for his tax returns to advance a criminal probe into his businesses. I...

People News Roundup: Anthony Rapp sues Kevin Spacey for sexual misconduct; Diana Rigg, who portrayed spy Emma Peel and more

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Actor Anthony Rapp sues Kevin Spacey for sexual misconduct in 1980sOscar-winner Kevin Spacey was accused in a civil lawsuit on Wednesday of sexual assault and battery in the 1980s by act...

Yanks, Mets to wear caps honoring Sept. 11 first responders

The New York Yankees and Mets will wear first responder caps during their respective games on Friday, 19 years after the Sept. 11 attacks. The two New York baseball teams will don the caps to honor the citys police department, fire departme...

Democrat opposing QAnon backer drops out of race for U.S. Congress

The Georgia Democrat running for the U.S. Congress against a Republican businesswoman who has expressed support for the QAnon conspiracy theory on Friday said he is dropping out of the race and leaving the state for personal reasons.Kevin V...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020