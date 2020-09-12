Gadkari approves Munger-Bhagalpur National Highway project in Bihar
Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari approved a proposal, to construct the 120-km Munger-Bhagalpur-Tirpety-Kahalgaon concrete road on National Highway 80, in a review meeting on Friday.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2020 13:05 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 13:05 IST
Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari approved a proposal, to construct the 120-km Munger-Bhagalpur-Tirpety-Kahalgaon concrete road on National Highway 80, in a review meeting on Friday. The road is expected to be a two-lane road with paved shoulders, which will also be four-lane wide at certain stretches.
"By the completion of this road project, the commercial activities of Bihar will also be strengthened," Gadkari said. The meeting reviewed by Road Construction Minister Nand Kishore Yadav was held virtually to assess the ongoing road developmental projects in Bihar. (ANI)
