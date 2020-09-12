Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hip hop hooray for Japan's next PM with hometown T-shirt shout-out

Yoshihide Suga, used to suits, a lectern and the trappings of the Japanese government, now finds himself on hip hop T-shirts and bags in his hometown, where the locals are celebrating the man expected to become prime minister in a few days. Designer Ippei Fujita and Suga, Japan's chief cabinet secretary, both hail from the rural city of Yuzawa in northern Japan.

Reuters | Updated: 12-09-2020 13:27 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 13:27 IST
Hip hop hooray for Japan's next PM with hometown T-shirt shout-out

Yoshihide Suga, used to suits, a lectern and the trappings of the Japanese government, now finds himself on hip hop T-shirts and bags in his hometown, where the locals are celebrating the man expected to become prime minister in a few days.

Designer Ippei Fujita and Suga, Japan's chief cabinet secretary, both hail from the rural city of Yuzawa in northern Japan. The prospect of Suga completing the rise from humble beginnings to the nation's highest office is a source of pride for local townsfolk. Suga, 71, is widely expected to win the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's leadership race on Monday and become premier thanks to the party's majority in the lower house of parliament.

"I heard the news he might become prime minister and then it became a high possibility," Fujita told Reuters at his store Marble in central Yuzawa. "I thought Yuzawa would also attract attention. Suga is from Yuzawa - me too. And together I wanted to get people excited." Many Japanese leaders have come from prominent political families, including outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is stepping down because of health problems.

By contrast, Suga grew up in the Yuzawa farming community of Akinomiya in Akita prefecture, before moving to Tokyo after high school, where he worked part-time to pay for university. A tote bag Fujita designed reads in English, "SUGA Represent Akinomiya, Yuzawa, JAPAN". The hip hop design-inspired T-shirts read, "SUGA YOSHIHIDE REP AKITA YUZAWA".

"I'm doing hip hop activities and I wanted to bring out the hip hop style. Like in a flyer for a hip hop event, or the cover of a magazine, those kind of designs," Fujita said. He said the merchandise would go on sale on Wednesday, the day Suga is expected to become prime minister, with prices ranging from 3,900 yen ($36) for the T-shirts to 1,200 yen for the smallest bag.

Japan's love of cuteness also played a factor in some designs. "The chief cabinet secretary isn't cute, but when I created these products I thought 'cute' would probably sell better," he said with a laugh. ($1 = 106.1400 yen) (Writing by Chris Gallagher; Editing by William Mallard)

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

American pacer Ali Khan set to join KKR as Gurney's replacement

Kolkata Knight Riders will sign USAs 29-year-old fast bowler Ali Khan as a replacement for Harry Gurney, pending approval from IPL. Gurney has pulled out of both the Vitality Blast and IPL 2020 due to a shoulder injury. According to a repor...

BSF seizes weapons cache from international border outpost in Punjab

Vigilant troops of the Border Security Force BSF on Saturday seized a consignment of weapons, including rifles and magazines at the border outpost of Abohar of Ferozepur district in Punjab. The BSF said that its personnel at the outpost on ...

Iran condemns deal to normalise Israel-Bahrain ties, describes it 'shameful act'

Iran on Saturday condemned the announcement of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Bahrain and Israel describing it as shameful act. The Iranian Foreign Ministry strongly condemns the establishment of diplomatic relations betw...

Royals rookie to make first start against Pirates

The Kansas City Royals invested heavily in young arms in the 2018 draft, taking four college pitchers in the first 40 picks. They added the consensus best college pitcher available in the 2020 draft, taking Asa Lacy from Texas AM with the f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020