Left Menu
Development News Edition

Waiting period over, hour approaching for announcing political solution: Naga groups

The "waiting period is over", and the Centre is taking necessary steps for arriving at a solution that is acceptable to all, the statement by the media cell of NNPGs' working committee said, following the meeting at Dimapur on Friday. Ravi, who is also the governor of Nagaland, was not available for comments, but the statement said that he has given an assurance that the Centre is "taking forward the decision of the Naga groups on October 31, 2019".

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 12-09-2020 14:58 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 14:42 IST
Waiting period over, hour approaching for announcing political solution: Naga groups
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

A closed-door meeting was held between R N Ravi, Centre's interlocutor for Naga peace talks, and representatives of Naga National Political Groups (NNPGs), during which all stakeholders have agreed that the "defining hour" for announcing an honorable solution to the vexed issue was soon approaching, a statement here said. The "waiting period is over", and the Centre is taking necessary steps for arriving at a solution that is acceptable to all, the statement by the media cell of NNPGs' working committee said, following the meeting at Dimapur on Friday.

Ravi, who is also the governor of Nagaland, was not available for comments, but the statement said that he has given an assurance that the Centre is "taking forward the decision of the Naga groups on October 31, 2019". It also said that the central government has "acknowledged the fact that Naga tribes and civil societies had spelled out their positions over the political issue".

Hectic parleys were held in October last year between the Naga groups and Ravi, following which the two sides said that talks have "concluded". "The Naga issue must be settled and the waiting period is over... The government is preparing necessary steps," the media release stated, calling for Naga unity.

"WC NNPGs cordial engagement with neighboring communities was appreciated by the Centre because any outcome will affect all in the neighborhood..." the working committee of the NNPGs said. Both the Centre and the Naga people wish to arrive at one solution, and the "government will not wait for anyone anymore", the statement said.

"WC NNPGs have disclosed the status papers of the negotiations to the Naga tribes, elected representatives, past and present, Naga civil societies and church leaders. This has created a positive impact as it has proven to be the only practical approach to resolve the Naga political issue. The solution is a Naga solution. It is going to be a people's solution," the media cell release added.

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

5,488 COVID-19 cases registered in Russia in last 24 hours

A total of 5,488 COVID-19 cases were registered in Russia in the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 1,057,362, Sputnik reported citing the countrys coronavirus response center. Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 5,488...

3 arrested for 'glorifying terrorism' in J-K's Pampore

Pampore Police with the assistance of 50 RR on Saturday arrested three persons for glorifying terrorism by displaying banners of terrorists in Pampore, Jammu and Kashmir Police said. Pampore Police with the assistance of 50 RR today arreste...

Speed of building PMAY houses improved during pandemic: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the average time of building a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana PMAY-Gramin came down to 45 to 60 days during the pandemic from 125 days as migrants, who returned home during the lockd...

ED orders seizure of properties worth about Rs 89 cr belonging to TN MP, family

The Enforcement Directorate ED has ordered seizure of properties worth Rs 89.19 crore held by Lok Sabha MP from Tamil Nadu S Jagathrakshakan and his family members for alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act FEMA. The ED, i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020