Left Menu
Development News Edition

Speed of building PMAY houses improved during pandemic: Modi

He said under the PMAY, 18 lakh houses have been constructed in the country during this crisis period. Modi also called for the need to strengthen the poor in order to end poverty. They construct their houses as per their own design," he said. Modi also praised Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for linking 27 government schemes with the PMAY.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 12-09-2020 15:17 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 15:07 IST
Speed of building PMAY houses improved during pandemic: Modi
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the average time of building a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY-Gramin) came down to 45 to 60 days during the pandemic from 125 days as migrants, who returned home during the lockdown, also contributed towards it. He said under the PMAY, 18 lakh houses have been constructed in the country during this crisis period.

Modi also called for the need to strengthen the poor in order to end poverty. He was speaking during the virtual housewarming ceremony of 1.75 houses built in rural parts of Madhya Pradesh under the PMAY-Gramin scheme.

"The speed with which these houses were constructed is a record. The construction of a house under the PMAY used to take an average of 125 days earlier. But during the coronavirus period, it came down to 45 to 60 days. This is an example of turning a crisis into an opportunity," he said. "This has become possible as the migrants who returned home during the coronavirus-induced lockdown also joined the work and availed benefits of the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan, under which Rs 23,000 crore have been spent on infrastructure and other works," he said.

The migrants returned home, got employment under this campaign and the expenditure done under it also helped the construction-related businesses, he added. "This campaign has helped the rural economy," he said.

Modi said people used to ask him what was new in the PMAY as such schemes existed since Independence. "Construction of houses under the community development programmes began post-Independence. But the target of providing houses to the poor could not be achieved," he said.

Earlier, everything related to houses for the poor was centralised in Delhi and the beneficiaries were nowhere involved in the process, Modi added. "There was government interference and lack of transparency. The beneficiaries, who had to live in those houses, were not asked (about their requirements) and colony system of urban areas was forced upon the people in tribal areas. The needs of the rural population were different," he said.

The PM alleged that in the past, the quality of houses used to be poor and they lacked basic amenities, which is why people did not move into them. "Given these experiences and their study, we amended the old scheme with a new thought. Transparency was given priority...Now people don't need to approach the government, but it is reaching out to them," he said.

There is transparency in PMAY and there is no scope of bungling now due to monitoring at every level, the PM said. "Now the beneficiaries take decisions about their houses. They construct their houses as per their own design," he said.

Modi also praised Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for linking 27 government schemes with the PMAY. He said his government has been developing modern infrastructure to boost the confidence of rural population.

"I had announced that six lakh villages would be connected through optical cable fiber network within 1,000 days. Earlier, a target of connecting 2.5 lakh panchayats through optical fiber was set. Now, villages are being connected," he said. "During the coronavirus period, this work also progressed rapidly under the Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan. In just a few weeks, more than 5,000 kms of optical fiber has been laid in 117 districts of the country," he said.

This has provided 15,000 wi-fi hotspots and about 19,000 optical fiber connections in more than 1,250 gram panchayats. In selected districts of MP, 1,300 kms of optical fiber has been laid. All this work has been done during the coronavirus period, he said. Modi said this will solve the network problem for people in rural areas and they will not have to depend on urban areas for it.

On the occasion, the prime minister interacted with some of the PMAY beneficiaries in Madhya Pradesh. While speaking to Pyarelal Yadav from Singrauli, Modi said, "For removing poverty, it is important to strengthen the poor and this scheme has developed self-confidence in them so that they can sleep peacefully in their house at the end of the day after toiling hard." Son of Gulab Singh from Dhar district's Amjhera village told Modi that he constructed his house with the collective efforts of his villagers, who contributed voluntarily for it.

The masons and laboureres, who were rendered jobless due to lockdown, worked for them free of cost, he said. When Narendra Namdeo of Bhitarwar in Gwalior district praised the PM for his government's decision to nullify Article 370 and triple talaq, Modi asked him in a lighter vein whether he was planning to contest elections considering his knowledge about several issues.

Namdeo's wife thanked Modi for providing a house, a gas connection and a toilet to them and invited him to visit their home, which he accepted. Madhya Pradesh chief minister also spoke on the occasion. Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia were present during the programme.

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Will suspend flight for 2 weeks if anyone is found taking photographs inside plane: DGCA

Aviation regulator DGCA on Saturday said a scheduled flight will be suspended for a period of two weeks if anyone is found taking photographs inside the plane. This announcement comes a day after the Directorate General of Civil Aviation ...

5,488 COVID-19 cases registered in Russia in last 24 hours

A total of 5,488 COVID-19 cases were registered in Russia in the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 1,057,362, Sputnik reported citing the countrys coronavirus response center. Over the past 24 hours, Russia has confirmed 5,488...

3 arrested for 'glorifying terrorism' in J-K's Pampore

Pampore Police with the assistance of 50 RR on Saturday arrested three persons for glorifying terrorism by displaying banners of terrorists in Pampore, Jammu and Kashmir Police said. Pampore Police with the assistance of 50 RR today arreste...

Speed of building PMAY houses improved during pandemic: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the average time of building a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana PMAY-Gramin came down to 45 to 60 days during the pandemic from 125 days as migrants, who returned home during the lockd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020