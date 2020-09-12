Left Menu
Development News Edition

Enough ration stock even for additional troops at LAC, CDS Rawat assured parliamentary committee on Defence

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat assured the members of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence, which met on Friday that the Army is well-stocked under any situation.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-09-2020 16:15 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 16:15 IST
Enough ration stock even for additional troops at LAC, CDS Rawat assured parliamentary committee on Defence
Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

By Pragya Kaushika Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat assured the members of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence, which met on Friday that the Army is well-stocked under any situation.

According to sources, General Rawat assured the committee that the Army has enough ration even for the additional troops deployed on LAC and border. Sources stated that as the meeting began at 3 pm sharp, Army officials gave two presentations on provisions and quality of ration and ordnance.

"The official giving details of supplies and stock assured the committee that for any situation along the border including LAC, Army is well stocked. He also said that the Army has adequate stock of 10 months to meet any casualty," stated the source. NCP supremo Sharad Pawar did ask the committee chairman Jual Oram to ensure that exact situation along LAC should be made known to the members.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asked questions on the difference in the nutritional value of army official and jawans. "He had asked why bread is not made available to the jawans like their seniors," stated the source.

On reports of Rahul Gandhi raking up the issue of nutrition in the parliamentary standing committee on Defence meeting, member Lt Gen (retired) DP Vats said he too has read the reports and pained to see the details of the meetings leaked even before parliament could ratify the minutes. "Congress deliberately and selectively leaked the details of parliament standing committee discussion before being ratified in parliament. I welcome Rahul Gandhi for attending the committee meeting for the first time. The difference in the food of army personnel is due to the fact that our army is still working on British army lines. That time Britishers used to eat bread and they were on top posts and it continues. Inferior ration talks are completely bogus," said Vats, Rajya Sabha MP.

Vats while diverting on the violence on LAC said, "There are temporary phases in border issues. Our Army is in an advantageous and disadvantageous position. LAC is an understanding area of common patrolling. Now China has stationed its Army on a few of these points, so, we too did the same. They question our Arunachal as well. Both countries should work on the demarcation of the border. Violent happenings were not expected as bringing rifles weren't allowed. China is neither a well-meaning friend nor well-meaning neighbour. We need to be in a continued state of preparedness and continued state of hybrid war to keep China in check," added Vats. (ANI)

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Moto E7 Plus with 48MP dual camera, SD 460 SoC hits Brazil

Motorola has launched a new budget smartphone, the Moto E7 Plus, in Brazil. The budget phone is the successor to the Moto E6 Plus and comes with an HD display, a two-day battery, and a 48-megapixel dual camera array at the back.The Moto E7 ...

1,421 new COVID-19 cases reported in Bihar

As many as 1,421 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Bihar on Saturday taking the total number of active cases in the state to 16,610, the states health department informed. The highest number of new cases were reported from Patna with 205 ...

JEE Mains Topper among girls in TL aims for IIT-Bombay

Her interest in mathematics since school days and a burning desire to get into IIT-Bombay and do computer engineering prompted Chukku Tanuja to excel in the JEE-Mains exam and be the topper among girls in Telangana. Hailing from Vizianagara...

Soldier on way to Delhi with two ‘minor’ girls held at Srinagar airport

An Army soldier posted in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir was on Saturday arrested along with two minor girls at the airport here, officials said. The trio was on way to Delhi, they added.A soldier of the Rashtriya Rifles of the Arm...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020