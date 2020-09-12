Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pro-reform Iranian religious leader dies aged 83

Qom is known for its Shiite seminaries that attract students from across Iran and other countries. In 2009, Saanei had supported opposition leader Mir Hossein Mousavi and criticised hard-liner Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, who beat Mousavi in that year's disputed elections. Saanei also supported Iran's current Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, a relative moderate within the country's political system, during his successful 2013 presidential run.

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 12-09-2020 19:00 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 19:00 IST
Pro-reform Iranian religious leader dies aged 83

Iran's state-run IRNA news agency on Saturday reported that a pro-reform religious leader, who sided with an opposition presidential candidate during the turmoil following the controversial 2009 elections, has died. He was 83. Ayatollah Yousef Saanei died in a hospital in the holy city of Qom after being hospitalised for two days with a broken hip and wrist, IRNA said. Qom is known for its Shiite seminaries that attract students from across Iran and other countries.

In 2009, Saanei had supported opposition leader Mir Hossein Mousavi and criticised hard-liner Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, who beat Mousavi in that year's disputed elections. Mousavi's electoral defeat led to the widespread Green Movement protests, which were put down by Iranian security forces. That year, some opposition websites quoted Saanei as saying, "Ahmadinejad is not the president and cooperation with him is haram (forbidden by Islamic law)." Many religious hard-liners in Iran isolated Saanei because of the positions he staked out after the 2009 elections.

The Society of Seminary Teachers of Qom stripped him of his authority to issue religious edicts, and his website was blocked a year later. Saanei also supported Iran's current Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, a relative moderate within the country's political system, during his successful 2013 presidential run. Many members of Rouhani's Cabinet visited Saanei after taking office.

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Moderate rains at few places in Rajasthan

Light to moderate rainfall occurred at few places in Rajasthan with Kushalgarh Banswara and Sirohi each receiving a maximum of 6 cm rains till Saturday morning, the meteorological department here saidKotda Udaipur and Bali Pali recorded 5 c...

Karnataka to launch website for queries related to industries

The Karnataka government will soon launch a website to answer all the queries of prospective entrepreneurs relating to industries, Major and Medium Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar said on Saturday. Inaugurating the Karnataka Chapter of...

IRDAI exempts general insurers from issuing policy documents physically amid COVID-19

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India IRDAI has allowed general insurers to issue insurance policies in an electronic format till March 31, 2021 in view of COVID-19 pandemic. This is applicable to certain policies incl...

Brazil Indigenous group celebrates 6 months without COVID-19

A group of Tembe men armed with bows and shotguns arrived on motorcycles at the wooden gate blocking access to their villages in Brazils Amazon. One of them removed the padlock and slipped the chain off the gate. You are invited, 33-year-ol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020