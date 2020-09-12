Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong takes out rallies in West Bengal against "victimisation" of Rhea Chakraborty

Congress activists took out rallies in the metropolis on Saturday in protest against the alleged victimisation of actor Rhea Chakraborty, days after its Bengal unit chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury decribed her arrest in a drugs case as "ludicrous".

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-09-2020 19:23 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 19:23 IST
Cong takes out rallies in West Bengal against "victimisation" of Rhea Chakraborty

Congress activists took out rallies in the metropolis on Saturday in protest against the alleged victimisation of actor Rhea Chakraborty, days after its Bengal unit chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury decribed her arrest in a drugs case as "ludicrous". Over 300 party activists marched from PCC headquarters to Wellington crossing here, shouting slogans opposing the "vilification campaign" against Rhea in the name of investigation, and held placards that read "we will not stop till she gets justice".

Congress MLA Manoj Chakraborty wondered why she was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), months after boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput's death. "Was it orchestrated by the Centre with an eye on the Bihar polls," he said. He claimed that Rhea was being harassed and framed, which was a part of vendetta politics. "Pradesh Congress Committee will not accept such a revengeful act against a woman from Bengal, or against any woman in the country," the MLA told PTI.

On Wednesday, Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had said Rajput was an Indian actor, but the "BJP turned him into a Bihari actor" only to score electoral brownie points. "Rhea Chakroborty has been indicted not for abetment of suicide or murder or any economic offences; she has been arrested under NDPS, ludicrous," he said.

Similar rallies were taken out by the party in West Midnapore and West Burdwan districts. Parties cutting across the political divide in West Bengal on Thursday evoked Bengali sub-nationalism, asserting that the "vilification campaign" against Rhea "proved" Bengalis are a soft target of the BJP, which is looking to cash in on this narrative ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls.

After three days of interrogation, the NCB on Tuesday arrested Rhea, 28, in a drugs case linked to Rajput's death, following which she was sent to judicial custody till September 22 by a local court..

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Afghan govt, Taliban to discusse ceasefire on Sunday

The head of Afghanistans peace council Abdullah Abdullah said implementing a ceasefire will be one of the first issues discussed when government and Taliban militant group representatives meet on Sunday.Long-awaited peace talks began on Sat...

Cong stages dharna against unemployment

Uttarakhand Congress on Saturday staged a dharna at the state party headquarters here in protest against rising unemployment. Led by PCC president Pritam Singh, vice president Suryakant Dhasmana and spokesperson Garima Dasauni, slogan-shout...

AAP claims "massive scam" took place in UP in procurement of medical items during COVID

Aam Aadmi Party chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj on Saturday claimed that a massive scam took place in UP in the name of procurement of medical items during COVID-19 pandemicHe claimed that in Uttar Pradesh, corruption was being done by ...

Moderate rains at few places in Rajasthan

Light to moderate rainfall occurred at few places in Rajasthan with Kushalgarh Banswara and Sirohi each receiving a maximum of 6 cm rains till Saturday morning, the meteorological department here saidKotda Udaipur and Bali Pali recorded 5 c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020