Telangana Revenue Employees body thank KCR for new Act

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-09-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 19:24 IST
Hyderabad, Sep 12 (PTI): Representatives of Telangana Revenue Employees Services Association (TRESA) on Saturday met Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragathi Bhavan here and thanked him for bringing in the New Revenue Act. The State assembly on Friday passed four bills, including the Telangana Abolition of the Posts of Village Revenue Officers Bill and the Telangana Panchayat Raj (Amendment) Bill, which are aimed at promoting transparency and simplification in revenue administration.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM suggested that the Revenue machinery should work with a positive attitude to establish faith among the people and thereby bringing a good reputation to the government. "The CM reiterated that the government always takes people-centric decisions and the New Revenue Act was one such thing and it was not against anyone," a release from Rao's office said quoting him.

The CM instructed that promotions in the Revenue Department should be given at all levels and car allowance should be given to Tahsildars on a regular basis even as he announced release of Rs 60 crore to create facilities at all Tahsildar offices.PTI GDK BN WELCOME BN WELCOME.

