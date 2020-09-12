Left Menu
PCC welcomes appointment of Yadav as party in-charge for U'khand

Expressing gratitude to Anugrah Narayan Singh for his services to the party, the leaders said the PCC will always remember what he had done to strengthen the party in the state.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 12-09-2020 19:47 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 19:43 IST
PCC welcomes appointment of Yadav as party in-charge for U'khand
Pradesh Congress president Pritam Singh, vice president Dhirendra Pratap and general secretary Vijay Saraswat said the party will benefit immensely from Yadav's experience. Image Credit: ANI

Uttarakhand Congress on Saturday welcomed the appointment of senior leader Devendra Yadav as the in-charge of party affairs in the state. Pradesh Congress president Pritam Singh, vice president Dhirendra Pratap and general secretary Vijay Saraswat said the party will benefit immensely from Yadav's experience. "Yadav's appointment to the post will inject fresh energy into the party and catapult it to power in the state in 2022," they said in a joint statement here.

Yadav who was earlier in-charge of the party affairs in Rajasthan replaces Anugrah Narayan Singh as party in-charge for Uttarakhand. Expressing gratitude to Anugrah Narayan Singh for his services to the party, the leaders said the PCC will always remember what he had done to strengthen the party in the state.

