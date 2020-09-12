Left Menu
Opposition parties politicising burning of temple chariot in East Godavari: Andhra Pradesh Minister

Andhra Pradesh Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas on Saturday slammed the opposition parties for politicising the burning of a chariot of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Antavedi village.

ANI | Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 12-09-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 21:54 IST
Andhra Pradesh Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas slamming opposition parties temple chariot burning issue on Saturday.. Image Credit: ANI

This comes after a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the chariot burning issue.

While speaking to media, the minister said, "Chariot burnt issue has pained all the Hindus and the state government has ordered for Central Bureau of Investigation inquiry in that regard." "Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu is making allegations, Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan is making allegations, and BJP leaders are making allegations in front of media. But why none of them had responded when similar incidents took place during TDP's regime," he questioned.

Referring to a 2017 incident that happened at Lord Gopala Swamy Temple in West Godavari, he said, "none of the three parties responded on that incident." "Many incidents took place in TDP regime like a train was set ablaze at Tuni and farmers' fields were burnt in Amaravati. None of these parties demanded a CBI investigation then. Now we have ordered for CBI investigation on Antarvedi incident, what will be the response of BJP? he asked.

The Endowments minister further said that stern action will be taken if protests are held at temples. "We appeal to Seers and Swamijis to know the facts of the matter. The government is ready to take your advice. Conspiracies are being hatched against the government via social media, we will take serious action on such offenders," he added. (ANI)

