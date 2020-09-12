Left Menu
Development News Edition

Colorado seeks to block USPS voting mailer it says is misleading

DeJoy, a supporter of President Donald Trump and a former Republican Party fundraiser, has come under fire from Democrats for instituting cost-cutting reforms at the post office that have slowed the processing of mail.

Reuters | Updated: 12-09-2020 22:23 IST | Created: 12-09-2020 22:04 IST
Colorado seeks to block USPS voting mailer it says is misleading
DeJoy, a supporter of President Donald Trump and a former Republican Party fundraiser, has come under fire from Democrats for instituting cost-cutting reforms at the post office that have slowed the processing of mail. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Colorado on Saturday sued the U.S. Postal Service and its postmaster general, Louis DeJoy, seeking to prevent the mailing of official notices to all Colorado residents that the state says contain false and misleading statements about voting in the November election.

The USPS notices, which encourage residents who plan to vote by mail to request ballots early and send them in advance of the Nov. 3 election, runs counter to how mail-in voting is conducted in Colorado and could confuse and disenfranchise voters, the state argues in a lawsuit filed in federal court. The state is asking the court to issue an order to block the mailers. Colorado is already part of a multi-state federal lawsuit filed last month that challenges organizational changes made by DeJoy and the Postal Service that the states say may hamper mail-in voting.

USPS did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the new Colorado lawsuit. DeJoy, a supporter of President Donald Trump and a former Republican Party fundraiser, has come under fire from Democrats for instituting cost-cutting reforms at the post office that have slowed the processing of mail.

TRENDING

CBI arrests Assistant Director of BCAS for accepting bribe

JK Tyre ties up with Amazon India for doorstep deliveries

World Bank approves $130m to improve Uganda roads in refugee hosting districts

Nigeria Government is against reopening of schools, says Education Minister Nwajiuba

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Students with high temperature but not COVID positive will be allowed to take NEET exam: Official

After making arrangements for smooth conduct of the NEET examination, the Odisha government on Saturday made it clear that the candidates having high temperature and certain symptoms of COVID, but not tested positive, will be allowed to tak...

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Xiaomi introduced the Mi Band 5 initially in China back in June 2020. Its been over three months since the Chinese technology giant launched the smart fitness tracker and there is no official word on the pricing and availability of the fitn...

Minister Jitendra Singh lays foundation stone of Arun Jaitley Sports Complex in Jammu

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday laid the e-foundation stone of the Arun Jaitley Memorial Sports Complex at Hiranagar, near Jammu. Singh, who attended the function through video conference, said the sports complex would be the firs...

AstraZeneca resumes UK trials of COVID-19 vaccine halted by patient illness

AstraZeneca has resumed British clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine, one of the most advanced in development, after getting the green light from safety watchdogs, the company said on Saturday. The late-stage trials of the experimental v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020