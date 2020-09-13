Left Menu
Development News Edition

Peru president's allies fight impeachment, accuse opponent of seeking military support

The leader of Congress, Manuel Merino, acknowledged at a news conference he had contacted military commanders but denied that he was seeking any sort of military support for impeachment, as Defense Minister Jorge Luis Chavez accused. "The attitude of the Congress leader has been reckless in attempting to involve the armed forces in a political process," said Chávez, a retired general, adding the general commanders all remained "absolutely on the sidelines".

Reuters | Updated: 13-09-2020 03:06 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 03:00 IST
Peru president's allies fight impeachment, accuse opponent of seeking military support
Prime Minister Walter Martos, flanked by senior commanders from the country's Army, Navy and Air Force, said the government would use all legal means, including a lawsuit in the Constitutional Court to stop the impeachment process. Image Credit: Twitter(@MartinVizcrraC)

Allies of Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra pledged on Saturday to fight any attempt by Congress to impeach him and accused a congressional official of trying to involve the military in the effort as political tensions spiked in the Andean nation. Congress voted on Friday to pursue impeachment proceedings against Vizcarra, plunging the Andean country into a political crisis even as the major copper producer battles an economic slump and coronavirus outbreak with one of the highest mortality rates in the world.

Prime Minister Walter Martos, flanked by senior commanders from the country's Army, Navy and Air Force, said the government would use all legal means, including a lawsuit in the Constitutional Court to stop the impeachment process. The leader of Congress, Manuel Merino, acknowledged at a news conference he had contacted military commanders but denied that he was seeking any sort of military support for impeachment, as Defense Minister Jorge Luis Chavez accused.

"The attitude of the Congress leader has been reckless in attempting to involve the armed forces in a political process," said Chávez, a retired general, adding the general commanders all remained "absolutely on the sidelines". Minister of Justice Ana Neyra said that the bid to oust Vizcarra was affecting the ability of the executive branch to operate properly and "undermining the constitutional order."

POLICE RAIDS

The prosecutor's office separately said on Saturday police raided eight homes of former government employees and associates in connection with allegations of hiring abuses at the heart of the impeachment case against Vizcarra.

The prosecutor said the raids included the home of Richard Cisneros, a little-known singer who goes by the name Richard Swing, as well as two officials close to Vizcarra. Cisneros was awarded government contracts worth around $49,500 for motivational talks, which some lawmakers allege resulted from Vizcarra's influence.

Peru's Congress has summoned Vizcarra to make his defence on Friday. The president, who has no party representation in the legislature but remains popular with voters, has rejected the accusations and accuses parliament of plotting against him. The abrupt move to oust Vizcarra would need the support of 87 votes from the 130 legislators. The motion to start the impeachment process, citing "moral incapacity," passed with 65 votes in favour and 36 against.

Vizcarra assumed the presidency in March 2018 after the resignation of Pedro Pablo Kuczynski amid allegations in Congress of irregularities. In September 2019, Vizcarra dissolved Congress over a dispute with the opposition on anti-corruption reforms, and in January a fragmented parliament was elected to complete the legislative term until July 2021.

If Vizcarra is removed from office, Merino would assume the presidency under Peru's constitution. The vice presidency is currently vacant after a resignation. Vizcarra had already called presidential and legislative elections for April 10 and has said that he will not run.

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Entertainment News Roundup: Daddy Yankee, Universal Music in global music, film, TV partnership; K-pop group BTS revels in a milestone but misses celebrating with fans and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,630 to 258,480; Big Pharma wages stealth war on drug price watchdog and more

Researchers study what makes memories so detailed and enduring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Smoke from Beirut port remnants of Thursday fire, 'no danger to city' -source

A pall of smoke could be seen rising above Beiruts port overnight on Saturday, just two days after a large fire erupted and engulfed large parts of the Lebanese capital in a cloud of smoke and ash. A security source told Reuters the smoke w...

Brazil reports 814 coronavirus deaths on Saturday

Brazil registered 814 coronavirus deaths over the last 24 hours and 33,523 additional cases, the nations health ministry said on Saturday evening. The South American country has now reported 131,210 total deaths and 4,315,687 confirmed case...

Tropical Storm Paulette takes aim at Bermuda, gaining strength

Churning in the Atlantic Ocean, Tropical Storm Paulette is expected to become a hurricane on Saturday night as it approaches Bermuda, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center NHC. Paulette is located about 460 miles 740 km southeast ...

Peru president's allies fight impeachment, accuse opponent of seeking military support

Allies of Peruvian President Martin Vizcarra pledged on Saturday to fight any attempt by Congress to impeach him and accused a congressional official of trying to involve the military in the effort as political tensions spiked in the Andean...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020