Attempt to kill army veteran on orders of BJP MP during Fadnavis' tenure: Congress

Congress leader Sachin Sawant on Sunday alleged that during the tenure of Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra, an attempt was made to kill army veteran Sonu Mahajan on orders of Chalisgaon BJP MP Unmesh Patil. The Congress leader further questioned why hasn't the BJP MP been arrested by the police till now.

"In 2019, under the Devendra Fadnavis government, an attempt to murder Army veteran Sonu Mahajan was made on orders of Chalisgaon BJP MP Unmesh Patil. The family had to approach the High Court to even get a case registered. Till date, no action has been taken by the BJP against its own MP," Sawant tweeted. "Why is BJP protecting its MP who tried to attack an armed forces veteran? When will honorable Raksha Mantri call the family of Sonu Mahajan and assure them of justice? Police have not arrested the accused just because he is MP. Will take this case before MVA government to get justice for our ex-Jawan," he said in another tweet.

Sawant also shared the images of the petition filed by the family of the army veteran to get their case registered in the Bombay High Court. (ANI)