Wearing face masks most effective way to prevent COVID-19: Delhi Health Minister

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday warned people that they should not be careless about COVID-19 spread and wear face masks to prevent themselves from contracting the infection. He also told ANI that the Delhi government is also running a campaign to create awareness about the masses added that the most effective way to prevent the infection is by wearing a mask.

"From the experience of the lockdown period, we have learnt that the most effective way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is wearing masks. Few people had stopped wearing masks but we are running campaigns to promote its use," he said while speaking to ANI. According to the Union Health Ministry, Delhi at present has as many as 28,059 active cases of COVID-19. So far, 1,81,295 have been cured and 4,715 have died after contracting the virus. (ANI)