New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

. DES15 UP-VIRUS-CASES 80 deaths, 6,239 fresh virus cases in UP Lucknow: Eighty more people died from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday as 6,239 fresh cases surfaced, taking the infection figures to 3,12,036 in the state.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2020 16:37 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 16:37 IST
New Delhi, Sep 13 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm.

These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.30 pm. . DEL24 UP-NAWAZUDDIN-WIFE-STATEMENT Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s wife records her statement on her complaint against hubby, his kin Muzaffarnagar: The estranged wife of actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Aliya, has recorded her statement in Budhana police station here on her complaint against her husband and his four family members, police said on Sunday. .

DES14 UP-AKHILESH Madurai girl's suicide before NEET murder of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao slogan: Akhilesh Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday lashed out at the BJP, saying the suicide by a Tamil Nadu girl student on the eve of NEET was the murder of the "Beti Padhao, Beti Bachao" slogan.

DEL20 JK-MILITANCY-CONTACT TRACING 'Contact tracing' helping Army wean youths away from terrorism: Lt Gen Raju Srinagar: "Contact tracing" is the new strategy being adopted by the Army in militancy-hit Kashmir Valley and under it, friends and relatives of local terrorist recruits or those killed in encounters are located and counselled not to take up the gun in a rush of blood, a top Army official said here. . DEL23 JK-APNI PARTY-MAJID Political parties should woo voters in J-K only with truth: JK Apni Party leader Usman Majid Bandipore (Kashmir): In his first political rally in militancy-hit Bandipore district, former MLA and founding member of the JK Apni Party Usman Majid urged all political parties in Jammu and Kashmir to woo voters only with the truth in the wake of the changed scenario after the abrogation of special status last year. .

DEL8 RJ-VIRUS-CASES COVID-19 claims lives of seven more people in Rajasthan Jaipur: Rajasthan recorded seven deaths and 731 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, according to a health department bulletin.. .

