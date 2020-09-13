Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia votes in test of ruling party's grip, Navalny supporters defiant

Navalny, 44, had urged Russians to vote tactically against the ruling party in a bid to undermine its tight grip on power before he fell gravely ill in what Germany and his allies say was an attempt to kill him last month. United Russia, which backs President Vladimir Putin, dominates politics across 11 time zones, but the elections come at a time of public frustration over years of falling wages and the government's handling of the pandemic.

Reuters | Updated: 13-09-2020 17:53 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 17:46 IST
Russia votes in test of ruling party's grip, Navalny supporters defiant
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Russians went to the polls on Sunday in local elections being scrutinised for signs of discontent with the ruling United Russia party following the suspected poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. Navalny, 44, had urged Russians to vote tactically against the ruling party in a bid to undermine its tight grip on power before he fell gravely ill in what Germany and his allies say was an attempt to kill him last month.

United Russia, which backs President Vladimir Putin, dominates politics across 11 time zones, but the elections come at a time of public frustration over years of falling wages and the government's handling of the pandemic. The regional polls, which will elect 18 governors and an array of local parliaments, city councils and municipal bodies, are seen as a dry run for next September's parliamentary elections.

Navalny's team has fielded dozens of candidates at elections for the city councils of Novosibirsk, Russia's third biggest city by population, and Tomsk, a student town of around half a million people. "People are tired of being promised a bright future if they just vote for them. Five years go by - and everything stays exactly the same," said Fateev, 32, one of two Navalny supporters competing in Tomsk.

One voter, a student from Tomsk who identified himself only as Alexander, said he had voted for Ksenia Fadeyeva, the second Navalny candidate there. "I think it's the same in all the regions. I doubt it's different anywhere. People want something new," he said.

Navalny's allies have pressed ahead with the Kremlin critic's "smart voting" strategy, naming more than a thousand politicians on the ballots they think can beat ruling party candidates and telling their supporters to vote for them. The strategy aims to disrupt a political system that often bars the Kremlin's staunchest foes from running, while allowing softer candidates from the parliamentary parties to compete. Navalny has been unable to set up his own party.

Early results coming in from Russia's Far East where polling stations had already closed several time zones from Moscow showed two Kremlin-backed regional governors winning election by a landslide in Kamchatka and the Jewish Autonomous Region. But there have been some signs of anti-Kremlin discontent in the regions.

Mass rallies in the far eastern city of Khabarovsk show no sign of abating two months after they flared over the arrest of a popular local governor who defeated United Russia's candidate in an election upset in 2018. Early voting began on Friday after authorities stretched out the elections over three days, a move criticised by independent election watchdog Golos which warned the longer period would make it harder for monitors to catch fraud at polling stations.

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Science News Roundup: NASA sets out to buy moon resources mined by private companies; Japan space agency delays H3 rocket flight due to technical issues and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Daddy Yankee, Universal Music in global music, film, TV partnership; K-pop group BTS revels in a milestone but misses celebrating with fans and more

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Landslides in Nepal kill 12 people, at least 21 missing

Landslides triggered by torrential rain swept through two villages in Nepal on Sunday, killing at least 12 people, a government official said.Ten people were killed and 21 are missing after a massive landslide swept away homes and people in...

Wall St Week Ahead-Fed meeting in focus as stocks wobble and coronavirus bill stalls

Investors are shifting their focus to the Federal Reserves monetary policy meeting next week as they seek cues following a recent technology-led U.S. market sell-off. So far, few believe the past weeks volatility in stocks - which knocked t...

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea separatistsThe 12 Hong Kong people arrested at sea by mainland authorities last month were separatists, a spokeswoman for Chinas foreign minist...

In fight between couple in Noida, young daughter becomes casualty

A three-year-old girl died in a fight between her parents during which she was allegedly smashed on the floor by her father in Uttar Pradeshs Noida on Sunday, police said. Her mother was also brutally injured in the incident that took place...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020