Accused did not ask us before attack: Sanjay Raut on ex-navy officer's assault

Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday expressed his sympathy with Madan Sharma, the retired Navy officer, who was allegedly beaten by Shiv Sena workers in Mumbai and said that the "assailants did not ask his party before the incident." "We have to fight COVID-19. Unfortunately, some political parties are busy doing politics for their vested interest. He is a retired navy officer. Defence Minister Rajanth Singh is also taking interest in this matter. When you speak something and indulge in mudslinging and people become angry with this then why are you associating government with this?" he asked while speaking to ANI.

"If someone has attacked, they did not ask us. Maharashtra is a big state. Something like this can happen to anyone. Do you know how many ex-servicemen have been attacked in UP? But, Defence Minister didn't call them. Our government believes that no innocent person should be attacked," the Shiv Sena leader said. "I have sympathy for the person who was attacked. I protest against it. There is a rule of law in Maharashtra and the accused were arrested immediately. The action was taken immediately without looking at people irrespective of their party affiliation," he said.

So far, six people have been arrested by the Mumbai police after an FIR was registered in connection with the incident. The six were later released on bail. Raut also said that the party has stopped talking about the Kangana Ranaut issue.

"We have stopped talking about the Kangana Ranaut issue. But we are taking note of everything & every action which precipitates, in this matter. We will understand which political party and which individual, think what, of our great state," he said. Ranaut's bitter war of words with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut after her remarks that she feels unsafe in Mumbai and has no trust in the Mumbai Police after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Besides this, Kangana's office in Pali Hill, Bandra was partially demolished on Wednesday by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Moreover, the actor allegedly received threats following which she was provided Y plus security. On September 9, she arrived in Mumbai amid tight security. (ANI)