Rajasthan Governor, CM condole demise of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh
In a condolence message, the Governor described Singh as a "voice of the poor" and said he had a personal association with him. Chief Minister Gehlot said Singh was a grassroots-level leader. Former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot also condoled the demise of Singh and said he will be remembered for his work and contribution towards strengthening rural India.PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 13-09-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 18:59 IST
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and other leaders condoled the death of former Union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh who passed away in AIIMS Delhi on Sunday. In a condolence message, the Governor described Singh as a "voice of the poor" and said he had a personal association with him.
Chief Minister Gehlot said Singh was a grassroots-level leader. "He always raised the voice for the rights of farmers, backward and destitute people," Gehlot said.
The chief minister said Singh was a seasoned politician who will be missed in the Indian politics. Former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot also condoled the demise of Singh and said he will be remembered for his work and contribution towards strengthening rural India.
