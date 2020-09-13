Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab CM dares SAD chief to quit BJP-led central govt over farm ordinances

The CM on Sunday said as a member of the ruling alliance at the Centre, the Shiromani Akali Dal was party to the ordinances and had supported them unconditionally. In a statement here, Singh slammed Badal over his party's “brazen double standards” on the issue and asked if the Akali leader was ready to vote against the ordinances in Parliament as and when the central government seeks to enact laws on them.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-09-2020 20:32 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 20:29 IST
Punjab CM dares SAD chief to quit BJP-led central govt over farm ordinances
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A day after the SAD's "climb-down" on the issue of farm ordinances, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Sunday dared opposition party chief, Sukhbir Singh Badal, to quit the BJP-led Centre to prove his party's sincerity in the matter. He also termed Badal's sudden "U-turn" on the farm ordinances as a "cheap gimmick to hoodwink the farming community".

The SAD on Saturday had appealed to the BJP-led Centre not to enact laws on the three farm ordinances until "all reservations" expressed by farmers are "duly addressed." The SAD's appeal to the Union government for not tabling the ordinances in Parliament came even as the party had consistently maintained that the Centre had assured that these ordinances would have no bearing on the existing crop procurement policy. The CM on Sunday said as a member of the ruling alliance at the Centre, the Shiromani Akali Dal was party to the ordinances and had supported them unconditionally.

In a statement here, Singh slammed Badal over his party's "brazen double standards" on the issue and asked if the Akali leader was ready to vote against the ordinances in Parliament as and when the central government seeks to enact laws on them. He also termed as "total hogwash" the SAD's so-called appeal to the Union government not to present the three ordinances for approval in Parliament until all reservations expressed by farmer organisations were addressed. The CM recalled Badal's assertion during an all-party meet convened by him on the issue in June that the central government had assured the SAD that there would be no tinkering with the minimum support price. It is more than obvious now that the SAD president had "lied" then in a deliberate bid to "mislead" farmers, he said, adding given his track record, nothing that Badal was saying now on the issue could be believed.

The "double standards" of the Akalis have become a rule rather than the exception, said the CM, pointing to SAD's stance on the Citizenship Amendment Act, among other major issues concerning the state. "What were they doing when the ordinances were being brought in? Why did they not object? After all, they are part of the central government responsible for these ordinances?" he asked. Singh said the SAD's sudden decision to urge the Centre "not to rush through the Ordinances" reflected their desperation to get back into the good books of farmers' organisations with an eye on the Punjab assembly elections, which were just about 18 months away. After "compromising" the farmers' interests "so brazenly", the Akalis were now trying to "cover up their catastrophic blunder" with their latest tactic, he said, adding that the people of Punjab, including the farmers, knew better than to trust Badal.

Many farmers' outfits have been holding protests against the three farm ordinances promulgated by the Centre. Farmers have expressed apprehension that the three ordinances would pave the way for dismantling of the MSP system and they would be at the "mercy" of big corporates. They have been demanding rollback of these ordinances.

The ordinances are the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Ordinance, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020.

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Researchers study what makes memories so detailed and enduring

Science News Roundup: NASA sets out to buy moon resources mined by private companies; Japan space agency delays H3 rocket flight due to technical issues and more

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

Saudi Arabia will partially lift its suspension of international flights as of Sept. 15 to allow exceptional categories of citizens and residents to travel, the state news agency SPA said on Sunday.The kingdom will lift all travel restricti...

J-K guv congratulates students scoring high marks in JEE

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday congratulated two residents of the union territory for scoring high percentiles in the prestigious JEE Mains examination. With 99.77 percentile, Aryan Gupta of Jammu has topped the...

Disney's 'Mulan' opens weak in China with $23.2 million at box offices

Walt Disney Cos live-action remake of Mulan pulled in 23.2 million over the weekend at box offices in China, a slow start for the big-budget epic about a Chinese folk hero in its most important theatrical market.The debut for Mulan fell sho...

Will take steps to get stay vacated: Maha CM on Maratha quota

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said his government will take steps to get vacated the apex courts interim order staying implementation of 2018 law that granted reservation to the Maratha community in education and job...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020