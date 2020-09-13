Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt continues to mock Parl, creating 'ordinance raj': TMC

A day before the start of the monsoon session of Parliament, the TMC stepped up its attack on the government alleging that it continues to "mock" parliament by creating an "ordinance raj".

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-09-2020 22:33 IST | Created: 13-09-2020 22:19 IST
Govt continues to mock Parl, creating 'ordinance raj': TMC
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A day before the start of the monsoon session of Parliament, the TMC stepped up its attack on the government alleging that it continues to "mock" parliament by creating an "ordinance raj". The Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Mamata Banerjee, has been consistently targeting the government over its decision to suspend the Question Hour during the monsoon session starting Monday. The party has alleged that it is a way to ensure that no questions are raised by the Opposition on the COVID-19 pandemic, the GST dues to the states and the economy.

"This government continues to mock Parliament. They have cancelled Question Hour, slashed Zero Hour by half, want to rush bills without any scrutiny and create an ordinance raj like never seen before in the last 70 years. The world and our glorious nation must know, this is very dangerous for democracy," TMC's Rajya Sabha member Derek O'Brien said in a statement. Earlier, O'Brien had said five of the 11 ordinances the government proposes to bring during the monsoon session are broadly related to COVID-19 but the others are not and accused the government of bypassing Parliament.

TRENDING

Xiaomi Mi Band 5 India launch: The wait continues...

Researchers study what makes memories so detailed and enduring

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Science News Roundup: NASA sets out to buy moon resources mined by private companies; Japan space agency delays H3 rocket flight due to technical issues and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Search crews scour charred landscape in Oregon as wildfires rage on

Search and rescue teams, with dogs in tow, were deployed across the blackened ruins of southern Oregon towns on Sunday as smoldering wildfires continue to ravage the U.S. west and officials warn of mass casualties. A blitz of wildfires acro...

Cycling-Bernal at a loss after brutal Tour de France failure

D efending champion Egan Bernal was at a loss to explain the brutal failure that ruled him out of contention on the Tour de France in the 15th stage on Sunday.The 23-year-old Colombian was suddenly dropped by the main group of favourites in...

Ex-Maha BJP MLA had ordered attack on former jawan: Congress

At a time when ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra is facing criticism for the assault on a retired Navy officer by its workers, its alliance partner Congress on Sunday alleged an ex-serviceman from Jalgaon was fighting for justice since 2016 w...

Rays 1B Choi expected to miss rest of regular season

Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Ji-Man Choi is expected to miss the remainder of the season and perhaps a portion of the playoffs with a hamstring injury. Choi, 29, sustained a strained left hamstring during Tampa Bays 5-4 victory over the vis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020