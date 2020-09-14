TAKE A LOOK-Yoshihide Suga set to be Japan prime minister, succeeding Abe

TAKE A LOOK-Yoshihide Suga set to be Japan prime minister, succeeding AbeReuters | Tokyo | Updated: 14-09-2020 02:52 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 02:30 IST
Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga is poised to be chosen head of Japan's ruling party on Monday and prime minister on Wednesday, succeeding Shinzo Abe, the nation's longest-serving leader, for whom Suga has long been a loyal aide. Following are key Reuters stories on Suga's rise to the top job, who he is, the challenges he faces and how he hopes to steer the world's third-biggest economy:
TOP STORIES > Japan's Suga poised to win party race, headed for premiership > Ageing and empty: Japan next premier's hometown highlights challenges ahead > Japan's next prime minister as a boy: good in sports, "stiff" as actor > Japan's Suga says no limit to bonds government can issue > Hip hop hooray for Japan's next PM with hometown T-shirt shout-out ANALYSIS > INSIGHT-How Abe's right-hand man made his play for Japan's top job > ANALYSIS-Suga as Japan's next premier may be tough partner for BOJ
FACTBOXES/EXPLAINERS > FACTBOX-Japan next premier's hometown: demographic challenges by the numbers > FACTBOX-Continuity and reforms: Key policies of Japan PM hopeful Suga > FACTBOX-Who are Japan PM frontrunner Suga's advisers and supporters? > EXPLAINER-Whoever takes over, next Japan PM faces daunting challenges OPINION > BREAKINGVIEWS-Ex-BOJ's Shirai: Freeing Abenomics from Abe > BREAKINGVIEWS-Abenomics will live on in a post-Abe Japan
- READ MORE ON:
- Yoshihide Suga
- Shinzo Abe
- Japanese
- BOJ
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Mike Pompeo thanks Shinzo Abe for playing pivotal role in US-Japan alliance
Deeply touched by your warm words: Shinzo Abe responds to PM Modi
PM Modi speaks to Shinzo Abe, reviews status of India, Japan ongoing cooperation
PM Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to Shinzo Abe for his personal commitment in greatly strengthening Indo-Japan ties: MEA.
PM Modi invites Shinzo Abe, his wife to visit India