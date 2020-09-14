Left Menu
Lok Sabha adjourned for an hour after offering tributes to Pranab Mukherjee, others

The Lok Sabha was adjourned for an hour, shortly after it met, on Monday following obituary references and offering tributes to former members who passed away recently.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 09:47 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 09:47 IST
Visuals from Lok Sabha on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

The Lok Sabha was adjourned for an hour, shortly after it met, on Monday following obituary references and offering tributes to former members who passed away recently. Lok Sabha MPs paid tribute to former President Pranab Mukherjee, legendary Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj, ex-Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi, Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon, Uttar Pradesh Ministers Kamal Rani and Chetan Chauhan and ex-Union Minister Rahguvansh Prasad Singh and others who passed away recently.

Earlier, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) had given an Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over 'suicide of 12 teenage students due to NEET' on the first day of the monsoon session. The fourth session of the 17th Lok Sabha and 252nd session of Rajya Sabha begins today and subject to exigencies of government business, may conclude on October 1.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, the session will provide a total of 18 sittings spread over a period of 18 days (all the days including Saturdays and Sundays of the ensuing session will be working days) and a total of 47 items have been identified for being taken up during the Monsoon Session 2020. (These include 45 Bills and two financial items). This will be the first Parliament session being held amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore all safety measures have been taken to conduct the session as per guidelines issued for COVID-19. (ANI)

