Naveen Patnaik announces BJD's support to NDA candidate Harivansh for RS Deputy Chairman post

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced that Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MPs in the Rajya Sabha will support to the NDA candidate Harivansh in the election for the post of Deputy Chairman of the House. Patnaik's announcement came soon after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar spoke to him today again over the issue of the elections for the Deputy Chairman post which are scheduled to be held today.

JDU MP Harivansh is pitted against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Manoj Jha in the poll. The post of Deputy Chairman of the Upper House fell vacant after the term of Harivansh ended in April.

The total strength of Rajya Sabha is 245 and the NDA candidate, Harivansh Singh, is expected to win without any hurdle as parties like TRS, YSR, AIADMK also are likely to support the NDA candidate. The monsoon session of Parliament commenced today. (ANI)