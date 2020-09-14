Left Menu
Development News Edition

Naveen Patnaik announces BJD's support to NDA candidate Harivansh for RS Deputy Chairman post

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced that Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MPs in the Rajya Sabha will support to the NDA candidate Harivansh in the election for the post of Deputy Chairman of the House.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 12:11 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 12:11 IST
Naveen Patnaik announces BJD's support to NDA candidate Harivansh for RS Deputy Chairman post
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Left) Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik (Right). Image Credit: ANI

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday announced that Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MPs in the Rajya Sabha will support to the NDA candidate Harivansh in the election for the post of Deputy Chairman of the House. Patnaik's announcement came soon after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar spoke to him today again over the issue of the elections for the Deputy Chairman post which are scheduled to be held today.

JDU MP Harivansh is pitted against Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate Manoj Jha in the poll. The post of Deputy Chairman of the Upper House fell vacant after the term of Harivansh ended in April.

The total strength of Rajya Sabha is 245 and the NDA candidate, Harivansh Singh, is expected to win without any hurdle as parties like TRS, YSR, AIADMK also are likely to support the NDA candidate. The monsoon session of Parliament commenced today. (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Crowded Marseille soccer celebrations condemned by French minister

French interior minister Gerald Darmanin criticized on Monday Olympique Marseilles OM fans for celebrating en masse on the streets of the city after Marseille beat Paris Saint Germain PSG, given the risks from the COVID-19 virus in France. ...

Parallel development of Hindi, other Indian languages under new education policy: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said Indias linguistic diversity is its strength as well as a symbol of unity and the new education policy provides for parallel development of Hindi and other Indian languages. In a series of tweets ...

FM presents first supplementary demands; seeks additional Rs 2.35 lakh cr

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday sought the Parliament nod for additional spending of Rs 2,35,852.87 crore, including Rs 40,000 crore towards enhanced expenditure under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Program...

COVID-19 effect: No formal study yet, but indications of major revenue loss, says tourism ministry

The Ministry of Tourism informed Parliament on Monday while no formal study has been conducted to assess the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the tourism sector, discussions with stakeholders have indicated that the sector has suffered a ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020