Former UK PM Cameron says he has misgivings about Brexit move
Former British prime minister David Cameron joined other ex-leaders of the country to express concern at Boris Johnson's plan to break international law by overriding parts of the Brexit divorce treaty with the European Union.Reuters | London | Updated: 14-09-2020 13:08 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 12:58 IST
Former British prime minister David Cameron joined other ex-leaders of the country to express concern at Boris Johnson's plan to break international law by overriding parts of the Brexit divorce treaty with the European Union. "Passing an act of parliament and then going on to break an international treaty obligation is the very, very last thing you should contemplate. It should be an absolute final resort," Cameron, from Johnson's Conservative Party, told reporters on Monday.
"So I do have misgivings about what is being proposed." Former prime ministers Tony Blair and John Major said on Sunday that Britain must drop its "shocking" plan.
