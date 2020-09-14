Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former UK PM Cameron says he has misgivings about Brexit move

Former British prime minister David Cameron joined other ex-leaders of the country to express concern at Boris Johnson's plan to break international law by overriding parts of the Brexit divorce treaty with the European Union.

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-09-2020 13:08 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 12:58 IST
Former UK PM Cameron says he has misgivings about Brexit move
File photo Image Credit: Wikimedia

Former British prime minister David Cameron joined other ex-leaders of the country to express concern at Boris Johnson's plan to break international law by overriding parts of the Brexit divorce treaty with the European Union. "Passing an act of parliament and then going on to break an international treaty obligation is the very, very last thing you should contemplate. It should be an absolute final resort," Cameron, from Johnson's Conservative Party, told reporters on Monday.

"So I do have misgivings about what is being proposed." Former prime ministers Tony Blair and John Major said on Sunday that Britain must drop its "shocking" plan.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

AstraZeneca shares gain as coronvirus vaccine trials resume

Shares of AstraZeneca inched higher in early trade on Monday as the optimism spurred by the British drugmakers resumption of clinical trials for its COVID-19 vaccine candidate outweighed official weekend moves to cut U.S. drug prices.The st...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Vaccine hopes boost world share markets

World stocks rallied on Monday on hopes for a coronavirus vaccine after AstraZeneca resumed its phase-3 trial, but caution lingered before a host of central bank meetings this week.Sterling, which has been hit by renewed Brexit turmoil, was...

Iraqi PM appoints Mustafa Ghaleb as c.bank governor - INA

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi appointed Mustafa Ghaleb as central bank governor, state news agency INA said on Monday.INA did not provide further details. Iraqs economy and oil sector were battered by years of wars, sanctions and ...

EU, China sign food protection deal ahead of challenging summit

The European Union and China signed a deal on Monday to protect each others exported food and drinks items from feta cheese to Pixian bean paste ahead of challenging discussions on trade, climate change and human rights at an online summit....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020