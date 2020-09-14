Left Menu
TAKE A LOOK-Yoshihide Suga set to be Japan prime minister, succeeding Abe

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 14-09-2020 14:31 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 14:18 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@sugawitter)

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga was chosen head of Japan's ruling party on Monday and poised to be named prime minister on Wednesday, succeeding Shinzo Abe, the nation's longest-serving leader, for whom Suga has long been a loyal aide. Following are key Reuters stories on Suga's rise to the top job, who he is, the challenges he faces, and how he hopes to steer the world's third-biggest economy:

TOP STORIES > Japan's Suga wins party leadership race, headed for premiership > Japan's Suga says wants to continue Abe policies > Ageing and empty: Japan next premier's hometown highlights challenges ahead > Japan's next prime minister as a boy: good in sports, "stiff" as actor > Japan's Suga says no limit to bonds government can issue > Hip hop hooray for Japan's next PM with hometown T-shirt shout-out ANALYSIS > INSIGHT-How Abe's right-hand man made his play for Japan's top job > ANALYSIS-Suga as Japan's next premier may be a tough partner for BOJ

FACTBOXES/EXPLAINERS > FACTBOX-Japan next premier's hometown: demographic challenges by the numbers > FACTBOX-Continuity and reforms: Key policies of Japan PM hopeful Suga > FACTBOX-Who are Japan PM frontrunner Suga's advisers and supporters? > EXPLAINER-Whoever takes over, next Japan PM faces daunting challenges OPINION > BREAKINGVIEWS-Ex-BOJ's Shirai: Freeing Abenomics from Abe > BREAKINGVIEWS-Abenomics will live on in a post-Abe Japan

