State of economy, unemployment are biggest challenges right now: Supriya Sule

The biggest challenge in the country at the moment is the state of economy and unemployment, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule said on Monday, adding that she feels the Centre is not talking extensively about either of the two concerns.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 16:01 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 16:01 IST
State of economy, unemployment are biggest challenges right now: Supriya Sule
NCP leader Supriya Sule speaking during Lok Sabha on Monday.. Image Credit: ANI

The biggest challenge in the country at the moment is the state of economy and unemployment, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule said on Monday, adding that she feels the Centre is not talking extensively about either of the two concerns. Speaking at the Lok Sabha earlier today, the NCP leader stressed on the need to debate on economic challenges along with the coronavirus pandemic.

"I think the biggest challenge right now in the country is the state of the economy and unemployment. I think on the first day, what we should have debated today in Parliament is the state of the economy, pandemic and challenges of unemployment." Sule further said that the whole world is facing economic challenges and it is a global scenario.

"This is a global scenario and we are not the only country going through it. But it should be a priority of the government. I don't see this government at the Centre talking extensively about either the economy or unemployment challenges. We should put it on priority," said Sule. The monsoon session 2020 of Parliament commenced today.

This is the first Parliament session which is being held amid the COVID-19 pandemic. All safety measures have been initiated to conduct the session as per health guidelines amid COVID-19. The elections to the post of Deputy Chairman in the Upper House are scheduled to be held today, however, the Lok Sabha on Monday was adjourned till 3 pm tomorrow. (ANI)

