Upset over misbehavior by police officer, AAP MLA submits resignation, Assembly Speaker rejects it
Agitated over alleged misbehavior by a police officer, AAP MLA Mohinder Goyal on Monday submitted his resignation to Delhi Assembly Speaker, who did not accept it and said the police commissioner will be summoned in the next session of the House.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 16:32 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 16:32 IST
Agitated over alleged misbehavior by a police officer, AAP MLA Mohinder Goyal on Monday submitted his resignation to Delhi Assembly Speaker, who did not accept it and said the police commissioner will be summoned in the next session of the House. The MLA from Rithala said the station house officer (SHO) misbehaved with him and he should be suspended. Goyal said if the officer is not suspended, he does not deserve to be a member of the House. Speaker Ram Niwas Goel did not accept Goyal's resignation and assured strict action in the matter. He said the Delhi Police commissioner will be summoned in the next Assembly session. The BJP legislators, including Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, supported Goyal and his demand for action against the police officer.
AAP MLA Raghav Chadha said senior police officers should be summoned before a Committee of the Assembly. A visibly agitated Goyal wanted to leave the House but later relented after the Speaker and other members extended support to him. The one-day session is being held with various safety measures in place in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
