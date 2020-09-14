RPI terms attack on former Naval Officer as state-sponsored
Revolutionary Party of India (RPI) workers protested against the state government and Mumbai Police on the issue of the attack against former Naval Officer Madan Sharma allegedly by Shiv Sena party workers and termed the attack as being state-sponsored.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 14-09-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 17:14 IST
Revolutionary Party of India (RPI) workers protested against the state government and Mumbai Police on the issue of the attack against former Naval Officer Madan Sharma allegedly by Shiv Sena party workers and termed the attack as being state-sponsored. "Former Naval Officer Madan Sharma was attacked by the goons. His eyesight has been affected. These types of attacks are state-sponsored," RPI leader Harihar Yadav said.
"Uddhav Thackeray formed a government with the aid of Sharad Pawar and Sonia Gandhi in Maharashtra. The law and order is not under control in this government. RPI will protest on roads tagainst the attack on the Naval officer . This government should be dismissed," he added. The protest took place outside Samta Nagar Police station in Kandivali where the matter has been registered.
The protesters demanded strict against Shiv Sena leaders and demanded attempt to murder sections to be added in the FIR against them. (ANI)
