NDA candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh re-elected as Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman
Soon after the election, MPs from various political parties congratulated Harivansh. In 2018, Harivansh had defeated Congress’ BK Hariprasad in the election to the post. The election was necessitated as Harivansh completed his term as a member of Rajya Sabha this year.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 18:12 IST
Rajya Sabha on Monday re-elected Janata Dal (United) parliamentarian Harivansh Narayan Singh as deputy chairman of the Upper House by voice vote. Harivansh's name was proposed by BJP president and party MP Jagat Prakash Nadda. Leader of the House Thavarchand Gehlot seconded it.
The opposition had fielded Manoj Jha, an RJD member. Soon after the election, MPs from various political parties congratulated Harivansh.
In 2018, Harivansh had defeated Congress’ BK Hariprasad in the election to the post. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated him for being re-elected. The election was necessitated as Harivansh completed his term as a member of Rajya Sabha this year.
ALSO READ
Bihar: Former DGP Sunil Kumar, RJD leader Harshvardhan Singh join JDU
Several top BJP leaders scheduled to visit Bihar ahead of upcoming Assembly elections
To mark PM Modi's birthday, BJP to organise 'Seva Saptah' next month
Sexual harassment case: Wife requests police to conduct narco test on BJP MLA, victim woman
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Congress questions Sandeep Singh's alleged links with BJP