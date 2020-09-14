Goa: Former Panaji MGP MLA Baban Naik dies of heart attack

Former MLA from Panaji Baban Naikdied after suffering a heart attack in his home, his kin saidon Monday

Naik, who was MGP MLA between 1972-77 and president ofPanaji Municipal Council between 1975-76, died on Sunday atthe age of 76, they said

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant tweeted, "Saddened bythe passing away of Shri Baban Naik, former MLA of Panaji. Hiscontribution to public life will always be remembered. Mydeepest condolences to his family in this hour of distress."PTI RPSBNM BNM