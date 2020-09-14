Ex-UP CM Kalyan Singh tests positive for coronavirus
Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh has contracted coronavirus, his grandson and state minister Sandeep Singh said on Monday. Sources said the veteran BJP leader has been admitted to Lucknow's Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences.PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 14-09-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 19:36 IST
Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh has contracted coronavirus, his grandson and state minister Sandeep Singh said on Monday. The UP Technical and Medical Education Minister disclosed this on his Twitter handle and prayed for the 88-year-old BJP leader's recovery.
"I pray to Lord Ram for your speedy recovery. Our best wishes are with you," Sandeep Singh tweeted referring to his grandfather. Sources said the veteran BJP leader has been admitted to Lucknow's Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences.
ALSO READ
Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Congress questions Sandeep Singh's alleged links with BJP
Over 600 villages in 16 districts of Uttar Pradesh affected by floods
Metro services to resume in Uttar Pradesh from September 7
Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu account for 62 pc of active COVID-19 cases in country: Health Ministry.
Uttar Pradesh reports record COVID-19 cases