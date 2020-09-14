Ex-UP CM Kalyan Singh tests positive for coronavirus

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh has contracted coronavirus, his grandson and state minister Sandeep Singh said on Monday. The UP Technical and Medical Education Minister disclosed this on his Twitter handle and prayed for the 88-year-old BJP leader's recovery.

"I pray to Lord Ram for your speedy recovery. Our best wishes are with you," Sandeep Singh tweeted referring to his grandfather. Sources said the veteran BJP leader has been admitted to Lucknow's Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences.