Will highlight rising crime, corruption in UP in Parliament: AAP MP Sanjay Singh

AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Monday said he will raise the issue of alleged rise in crime and corruption in Uttar Pradesh in the ongoing session of Parliament.

The Rajya Sabha member, addressing a press conference, claimed that crime against a particular caste is rising in the state and also alleged a scam in the procurement of COVID-19 kits consisting of oximeter and thermometer.

"I will raise these issues in Parliament. I will talk about the recent rise in crime against members of the Brahmin community and also about the corona scam which the Yogi government is doing in Uttar Pradesh," he said. "At the UP government's e-marketplace, these machines made in India were available for just Rs 1.45 lakh. In 65 districts and lakhs of villages, the Yogi government has sold corona kits on a massive hiked price," Singh said.