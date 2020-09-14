Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maratha quota: Ordinance route will be checked, says Thorat

His comments come in the wake of NCP chief Sharad Pawar last week suggesting the ordinance route after the Supreme Court, on Wednesday, stayed the implementation of a 2018 law granting reservation to the Maratha community in education and jobs in the state. "It is a legal issue.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-09-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 14-09-2020 20:40 IST
Maratha quota: Ordinance route will be checked, says Thorat

Bringing an ordinance to give quota relief to the Maratha community is a legal issue and the Maha Vikas Aghadi government will take a look into it, said Maharashtra minister and state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat on Monday. His comments come in the wake of NCP chief Sharad Pawar last week suggesting the ordinance route after the Supreme Court, on Wednesday, stayed the implementation of a 2018 law granting reservation to the Maratha community in education and jobs in the state.

"It is a legal issue. We will check it," Thorat told reporters here, adding the state government had approached the apex court "well-prepared". The Supreme Court's interim order of staying the implementation of the law is "incomprehensible", he added.

"Our prayer was for referring the case to a larger bench, how come such an order was passed? Hence, we are a bit concerned," he added. He asked opposition parties not to play politics on the issue and said "we have to win and give justice to the community".

He sidestepped a query on remarks made by actor Kangana Ranaut, only stating "it is not good to speak much about it"..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Japan delays H3 rocket flight; graveyard of Ice Age mammoths and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 192,388 deaths from coronavirus; Australia's Victoria takes small step in easing virus restrictions and more

World News Roundup: China calls Hong Kong people arrested at sea 'separatists';Afghan forces, Taliban continue to clash even as peace talks start and more

Saudi Arabia to lift some international flight restrictions on Sept 15

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

Videos

Latest News

Flames name Ward head coach

The Calgary Flames removed the interim tag and named Geoff Ward as the teams 20th head coach on Monday. After taking over for Bill Peters on Nov. 29, Ward guided the Flames to a 25-15-3 finish and a berth in the 2020 Stanley Cup playoffs.Ca...

Manish Sisodia tests positive for coronavirus

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has gone into self-isolation. Sources said that over the past few days, he visited the official residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, m...

Organising Durga Puja this year big challenge, pandals should be kept open to allow ventilation: Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said an advisory board set up by the state government has described organising Durga Puja festivities this year as a big challenge amid the COVID-19 crisis, and advocated erecting open ma...

Goa: MGP MLA requests Governor to convene 5-day Assembly session

Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party MGP MLA Sudin Dhavalikar on Monday requested the Governor of Goa Bhagat Singh Koshiyari to call a five-day assembly session of the state to discuss important issues including the 2020-21 state budget. I reques...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020