Left Menu
Development News Edition

I am just a son of a priest, crawled my way up, worked in 600 films: Ravi Kishan's response to Jaya Bachchan's criticism

Bhojpuri actor and BJP Member of Parliament Lok Sabha, Ravi Kishan on Tuesday slammed Samajwadi Party MP and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday over her "bite the hands that feed them" comment and said he worked his way up in the film industry without anybody's support.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2020 12:27 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 12:27 IST
I am just a son of a priest, crawled my way up, worked in 600 films: Ravi Kishan's response to Jaya Bachchan's criticism
Bhojpuri actor and BJP Member of Parliament Lok Sabha, Ravi Kishan speaks to ANI in New Delhi on Tuesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Bhojpuri actor and BJP Member of Parliament Lok Sabha, Ravi Kishan on Tuesday slammed Samajwadi Party MP and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday over her "bite the hands that feed them" comment and said he worked his way up in the film industry without anybody's support. "There is a conspiracy to finish our film industry by hollowing it out. As a responsible member of film industry, it is not just my right but my duty to raise it in Parliament and Jaya-ji should respect that. I am just a son of a priest who crawled his way up and has worked in 600 films," Kishan said while speaking to ANI.

"I expected Jaya ji to support what I said. Not everyone in the industry consumes drugs but those who do are part of a plan to finish the world's largest film industry. When Jaya ji joined, the situation was not like this but now we need to protect the industry," he added. The comments from Kishan came after Bachchan during the zero hour in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday in a veiled manner criticised him for stating that "drug addiction is in the film industry."

"Just because of a few people, you cannot tarnish the whole industry... I was really embarrassed and ashamed that yesterday one of our members in the Lok Sabha, who is from the industry, spoke against the film industry. They bite the hands that feed them," Bachchan stated. She also stated that people working in the entertainment industry are "flogged" by social media.

"People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their name in the industry have called it a gutter. I completely disagree. I hope that the government tells such people not to use this kind of language," she said. This comes at the time when the Narcotics Control Bureau, Mumbai is undertaking an investigation into alleged drug use and supply in the industry that had surfaced during a probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

The monsoon session of Parliament commenced from Monday with several precautionary measures due to the coronavirus pandemic. The session is slated to conclude on October 1. (ANI)

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

Thailand and World Bank hold online seminar on sustainable investments, ESG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

CBI registers case against Kathua-based educational trust

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI has registered a case against a Kathua-based educational trust, which was reportedly run by former Jammu and Kashmir minister Lal Singhs family and certain government employees, for alleged criminal b...

Mangal Credit and Fincorp Enters Gold-Loan Market, Offers Loans Against Diamond Jewellery

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoirMangal Credit and Fincorp Limited MCFL, a leading non-banking financial company NBFC promoted by industry veteran Mr. Meghraj Jain, has announced its entry into the loan against gold and diamond jewellery ...

Flaming Orange: What will be VVS Laxman's strategy to beef up Sunrisers' thin middle-order?

Armed with a lethal top-order and a solid spin attack, Sunrisers Hyderabad as usual is an epitome of a balanced T20 side which will again b among the top four likely contenders for a playoff spot in this years Indian Premier League. Not exa...

Central govt should support Maratha quota: MP in Rajya Sabha

The Central government was on Tuesday urged in Rajya Sabha to support quota for Marathas in jobs and education. Raising the issue through a Zero Hour mention, Rajeev Satav of the Congress said the Supreme Court has referred the issue of quo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020