Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will your stance remain same if Shweta, Abhishek are targeted: Kangana asks Jaya Bachchan

Actor Kangana Ranaut hits back at Rajya Sabha MP and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan for criticising her in the Rajya Sabha for her latest remark on Bollywood and questioned would she say the same things if it was her daughter Shweta Bachchan or son Abhishek Bachchan who was affected.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2020 12:53 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 12:53 IST
Will your stance remain same if Shweta, Abhishek are targeted: Kangana asks Jaya Bachchan
Actor Kangana Ranaut [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Actor Kangana Ranaut hits back at Rajya Sabha MP and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan for criticising her in the Rajya Sabha for her latest remark on Bollywood and questioned would she say the same things if it was her daughter Shweta Bachchan or son Abhishek Bachchan who was affected. Earlier in the morning, Jaya in a veiled manner criticised the 'Panga' actor in the Upper House for comparing the film industry to a 'gutter'.

"Jaya ji would you say the same thing if in my place it was your daughter Shweta beaten, drugged and molested as a teenager, would you say the same thing if Abhishek complained about bullying and harassment constantly and found hanging one day? Show compassion for us also," Ranaut tweeted. "Like a famous choreographer once said 'so what if we have raped, we have provided them livelihood' (in Hindi) is that what you implying? There are no proper HR departments in production houses where women can complain, no safety or insurances for those who risk their lives every day, no 8 hours shift regulations," she said in another tweet.

In a different tweet, Ranaut stated that there is a dire need to change the mentality from "food is enough for the poor" to "respect is also required along with the food to the poor" and added that she has a full list of reforms that she wanted from the centre government for workers and junior artists. "Someday if I meet honourable Prime Minister I will discuss," she tweeted.

The war of words between the two actors started at the time when the Narcotics Control Bureau, Mumbai is undertaking an investigation into alleged drug use and supply in the film industry that had surfaced during a probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The monsoon session of Parliament commenced from Monday with several precautionary measures due to the coronavirus pandemic. The session is slated to conclude on October 1. (ANI)

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

Thailand and World Bank hold online seminar on sustainable investments, ESG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

CBI registers case against Kathua-based educational trust

The Central Bureau of Investigation CBI has registered a case against a Kathua-based educational trust, which was reportedly run by former Jammu and Kashmir minister Lal Singhs family and certain government employees, for alleged criminal b...

Mangal Credit and Fincorp Enters Gold-Loan Market, Offers Loans Against Diamond Jewellery

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoirMangal Credit and Fincorp Limited MCFL, a leading non-banking financial company NBFC promoted by industry veteran Mr. Meghraj Jain, has announced its entry into the loan against gold and diamond jewellery ...

Flaming Orange: What will be VVS Laxman's strategy to beef up Sunrisers' thin middle-order?

Armed with a lethal top-order and a solid spin attack, Sunrisers Hyderabad as usual is an epitome of a balanced T20 side which will again b among the top four likely contenders for a playoff spot in this years Indian Premier League. Not exa...

Central govt should support Maratha quota: MP in Rajya Sabha

The Central government was on Tuesday urged in Rajya Sabha to support quota for Marathas in jobs and education. Raising the issue through a Zero Hour mention, Rajeev Satav of the Congress said the Supreme Court has referred the issue of quo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020