Left Menu
Development News Edition

UN urges a more equal, inclusive world, marking International Day of Democracy

The United Nations marked the annual International Day of Democracy, calling on world leaders to build a more equal, inclusive and sustainable world, with full respect for human rights.

UN News | Updated: 15-09-2020 12:54 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 12:54 IST
UN urges a more equal, inclusive world, marking International Day of Democracy

Against the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, UN Secretary-General António Guterres underlined the importance of democracy for ensuring free flow of information, participation in decision-making and accountability for the response to COVID-19.

“Yet since the beginning of the crisis, we have seen the emergency used in a range of countries to restrict democratic processes and civic space,” Mr. Guterres said in a message marking International Day of Democracy.

“This is especially dangerous in places where democracy’s roots are shallow and institutional checks and balances are weak,” he added.

The UN chief also highlighted that the crisis brought to the fore, and aggravated, long-neglected injustices – from inadequate health systems to social protection gaps, digital divides and unequal access to education; from environmental degradation to racial discrimination and violence against women.

“Along with the profound human toll, these inequalities are themselves threats to democracy,” he said.

Well before the pandemic, frustration was rising, and trust in public authorities was declining, and lack of opportunities was driving economic unease and social unrest, continued the Secretary-General, adding that Governments must do more to listen to people demanding change, open new channels for dialogue and respect freedom of peaceful assembly.

“On this International Day of Democracy, let us seize this pivotal moment to build a more equal, inclusive and sustainable world, with full respect for human rights,” he urged.

The International Day

Commemorated annually on 15 September, the International Day of Democracy provides an opportunity to review the state of democracy in the world.

The International Day was established in 2007 by the UN General Assembly, which reaffirmed that democracy was a universal value based on the freely-expressed will of people to determine their own political, economic, social and cultural systems, and their full participation in all aspects of life.

The Assembly also encouraged Governments to strengthen national programmes devoted to promoting and consolidating democracy, including through increased bilateral, regional and international cooperation.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

Thailand and World Bank hold online seminar on sustainable investments, ESG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Mangal Credit and Fincorp Enters Gold-Loan Market, Offers Loans Against Diamond Jewellery

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoirMangal Credit and Fincorp Limited MCFL, a leading non-banking financial company NBFC promoted by industry veteran Mr. Meghraj Jain, has announced its entry into the loan against gold and diamond jewellery ...

Flaming Orange: What will be VVS Laxman's strategy to beef up Sunrisers' thin middle-order?

Armed with a lethal top-order and a solid spin attack, Sunrisers Hyderabad as usual is an epitome of a balanced T20 side which will again b among the top four likely contenders for a playoff spot in this years Indian Premier League. Not exa...

Central govt should support Maratha quota: MP in Rajya Sabha

The Central government was on Tuesday urged in Rajya Sabha to support quota for Marathas in jobs and education. Raising the issue through a Zero Hour mention, Rajeev Satav of the Congress said the Supreme Court has referred the issue of quo...

Boat capsizes near Libya; 2 dozen migrants presumed dead

The UN migration agency said Tuesday that a boat carrying migrants bound for Europe capsized in the Mediterranean Sea off Libya, leaving at least two dozen people drowned or missing and presumed dead. Safa Msehli, a spokesperson for the Int...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020