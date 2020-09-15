Left Menu
Kalyan Singh's condition is stable: Hospital

The condition of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh who has tested positive for coronavirus is stable, a hospital official said on Tuesday. But, he is stable and is on room air," Dhiman told PTI on Tuesday.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 15-09-2020 14:26 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 14:04 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@ANI)

The condition of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh who has tested positive for coronavirus is stable, a hospital official said on Tuesday. Singh, 88, had complaints of fever, dry cough, and breathlessness, Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) director R K Dhiman had said on Monday.

The former chief minister was admitted to the SGPGI at 6.30 pm after he tested positive for COVID-19, Dhiman had said. "He (Kalyan Singh) was having a mild illness. But, he is stable and is on room air," Dhiman told PTI on Tuesday.

