Kangana Ranaut left Mumbai as she was troubled, afraid: Ramdas Athawale

Union Minister and Republican Party of India (RPI) President Ramdas Athawale on Monday said actor Kangana Ranaut had left for her home town Manali from Mumbai as she was troubled and afraid after the events that unfolded here in the past few days.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 15-09-2020 18:09 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 18:09 IST
Republican Party of India (RPI) president Ramdas Athawale (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Athawale said he had a conversation with Kangana on Tuesday and in the same conversation Kangana said she will stay in Manali for two-three months.

"Kangna told that earlier her office was demolished and now notice is being given about her residence in Mumbai. She said that giving notice about the house after the office is done in a spirit of revenge," Athawale said. However, Athawale added that his party is with Kangana in every situation and Kangana need not be afraid. She should come to Mumbai and she will be given protection, he added.

"Kangna told that earlier her office was demolished and now notice is being given about her residence in Mumbai. She said that giving notice about the house after the office is done in a spirit of revenge," Athawale said. However, Athawale added that his party is with Kangana in every situation and Kangana need not be afraid. She should come to Mumbai and she will be given protection, he added.

Kangana Ranaut left for her hometown Manali on Monday after week-long friction with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. The bitter war of words between Raut and the 33-year-old actor followed after she said that she felt unsafe in Mumbai and drew an analogy stating it to be "POK."

Besides this, Kangana's office in Pali Hill, Bandra was partially demolished on Wednesday by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Moreover, the actor allegedly received threats following which she was provided Y plus security. On September 9, she arrived in Mumbai amid tight security. (ANI)

