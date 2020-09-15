Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ring found in mass grave brings closure to Spanish civil war victim's family

A wedding ring worn by her father 84 years ago when he was shot dead by General Francisco Franco's fascist forces finally gave certainty to Rosa Maria Insua, who received it, tears in her eyes, last week at the site of a mass grave found near Madrid. The discovery of the ring by the Historic Memory Recovery Association (ARMH) confirmed the resting place of Eugenio Juan Insua, which his family had tried to find out for decades in vain.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 19:01 IST
Ring found in mass grave brings closure to Spanish civil war victim's family

A wedding ring worn by her father 84 years ago when he was shot dead by General Francisco Franco's fascist forces finally gave certainty to Rosa Maria Insua, who received it, tears in her eyes, last week at the site of a mass grave found near Madrid.

The discovery of the ring by the Historic Memory Recovery Association (ARMH) confirmed the resting place of Eugenio Juan Insua, which his family had tried to find out for decades in vain. More than 110,000 people are still considered missing since the 1936-39 Spanish Civil War and Franco's dictatorship that ended in 1975, which remain divisive subjects in Spain.

The left-wing coalition government on Tuesday approved a draft 'democratic memory' bill that envisages state-funded exhumation of the bodies of victims of war and the dictatorship, with the aim to help families like Insua's to bury them alongside their loved ones or claim state pensions. "What a joy, we always thought he was here, but this gives us a lot of certainty," the 84-year-old said, thanking ARMH researchers who found the ring with her parents' 1931 wedding date - 1-6-931 - engraved on the inside in a mass grave in El Espinar, 65 km northwest of Madrid.

"I've been rather frail lately. Years are going by and I'd be very happy for this all to be solved, to be over, in peace," she told Reuters. Eugenio Juan Insua was killed in July 1936 at the age of 29 in an ambush along with 16 other defenders of the Republican government, just days after the war broke out.

"I hope he will be genetically identified so that the family can bury him where they want and not where the murderers decided to in 1936," said ARMH deputy head Marco Gonzalez. The association's president Emilio Silva said there was much work to be done yet across Spain: "We are talking about a drop in the ocean. There are 114,226 people missing and we are an association that is trying to resolve a small part of this problem without any public help".

The government has already taken a series of steps to remove dictatorship-era symbols, including last year removing Franco's remains from a massive mausoleum near Madrid. But the recent rise of the far right such as the party VOX, already the third-largest force in parliament, makes Insua "scared that there could be an election after which they'll say 'that's it, we don't do this (mass grave search) anymore'". (Additional reporting by Belen Carreno and Emma Pinedo, writing by Andrei Khalip, editing by Alexandra Hudson)

TRENDING

Two children die of food poisoning, another critical in Andhra's Kurnool dist

Hyun Bin couldn’t hide himself while returning to Korea, actor under self-quarantine

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Salman Khan’s returns with ‘Bigg Boss 14’; Premiere on October 3

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Govt issues postage stamp commemorating first successful A-SAT test

A postage stamp commemorating the first successful anti-satellite missile A-SAT test was released on Tuesday in the presence of National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, the Defence Ministry said. Doval, in his address at the event, said the De...

Amid tensions at LAC, Army prepares for long winter in Ladakh

From heating appliances and climate appropriate clothing to rations, fuel and tents that protect from the biting cold, all necessary supplies have reached the forward areas for the Army to gear up for the long, freezing winter in Ladakh reg...

Soccer-Pjanic delighted to play alongside Messi at Barcelona

Miralem Pjanic is looking forward to playing with want-away Barcelona captain Lionel Messi, the midfielder said as he was finally presented on Tuesday following his move from Juventus. The Bosnian was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus an...

SBI extends OTP-based ATM withdrawal facility round the clock

The countrys largest lender State Bank of India will make OTP-based cash withdrawal facility operational round the clock at its ATMs for transactions of Rs 10,000 and above from September 18. In January this year, the lender had introduced ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020