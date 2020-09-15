BSY to visit Delhi on Sep 17, discussion on flood relief,

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is scheduled to travel to New Delhi on Thursday where he is expected to meet union ministers regarding flood relief, development projects related to states and GST compensation, official sources said. With Yediyurappa's travel being scheduled, speculations are rife in party circles that he is expected to discuss with the BJP high command the much-awaited cabinet expansion or reshuffle.

According to the tentative travel plan of the Chief Minister, he will be leaving to Kalaburagi on September 17 morning by a special flight to participate in the Kalyana Karnataka Day celebration and inaugurate or lay foundation for several developmental works there. By afternoon that day he is scheduled to fly to Delhi from Kalaburagi, and his itinerary in Delhi is yet to be shared.

Several Ministers of the state government are also likely to accompany the Chief Minister, during his Delhi visit. Yediyurappa had recently said that he will be going to New Delhi to seek more relief for flood ravaged areas from the central government.

Karnataka has suffered a loss of Rs 8,071 crore due to the recent floods, the government had informed the six-member inter-ministerial central team (IMCT) headed by Ministry of Home Affairs Joint Secretary K V Pratap that visited the state recently to assess the damage. Meetings with several central ministers on various developmental works concerning the state are likely to take place.

Karnataka Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi had on Monday indicated about one such possible meeting of the Chief Minister with Union Environment and Jal Shakti Ministers regarding expediting projects like-Mekedatu balancing reservoir project across river Cauvery. Yediyurappa is also likely to discuss GST compensation with the centre.

The BJP-ruled Karnataka had recently said that it has decided to opt for the first among the two options provided by the centre for borrowing, to meet the shortfall in GST revenues, under which the state will be eligible for total compensation of Rs 18,289 crore. Most importantly, during his travel to Delhi ahead of the Legislature session from September 21 to 30, Yediyurappa is expected to discuss with the party high command cabinet expansion or approval, sources said.

The Chief Minister had reportedly indicated this to his cabinet colleagues during an informal meeting recently. Cabinet expansion or reshuffle is expected to be a tightrope walk for Yediyurappa.

While several of the old guard are waiting for a chance to be inducted into the Ministry, those who defected from the Congress and JD(S) like A H Vishwanath, R Shankar and MTB Nagaraj, who are now BJP MLCs, are also aspiring for slots. The cabinet currently has 28 members and six berths are still vacant.