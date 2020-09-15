Left Menu
Development News Edition

Chidambaram says India unique parliamentary democracy where no questions allowed

Members of the Congress walked out of the Lok Sabha and staged a protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Parliament House complex after they were not allowed to speak following a statement by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the border standoff with China in eastern Ladakh. "India today is a unique parliamentary democracy where no questions can be asked and where no debate is allowed," he tweeted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2020 23:51 IST | Created: 15-09-2020 23:26 IST
Chidambaram says India unique parliamentary democracy where no questions allowed
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

India is a unique parliamentary democracy where no questions are asked and no debate takes place, Congress leader P Chidambaram said on Tuesday after the party was not allowed to speak on the Ladakh standoff issue in the Lok Sabha. Members of the Congress walked out of the Lok Sabha and staged a protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Parliament House complex after they were not allowed to speak following a statement by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the border standoff with China in eastern Ladakh.

"India today is a unique parliamentary democracy where no questions can be asked and where no debate is allowed," he tweeted. Chidambaram also attacked the Centre for its statement that it does not have data on the number of migrants who died during the lockdown.

"India today is a unique country where no data is maintained about migrants who died on the long trek back home or died after they reached home," he said in a series of tweets. The former finance minister also sought to corner the government on the country's economic situation.

"India today is a unique economy where cash or grain transfers amounting to 1.7 per cent of GDP is considered adequate 'fiscal stimulus'. "India today is a miracle nation where the 'fastest growing economy' turned into 'the deepest de-growth' in a matter of 3 months," he said.

The country's GDP growth for the first quarter of 2020-21 declined by 23.9 per cent due to the lockdown imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19.

TRENDING

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco adopted drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Palestinians fire rockets into Israel, wounding two, during White House ceremony

Palestinian militants fired rockets from Gaza into Israel on Tuesday, the Israeli military said, at same time as Israel and two Gulf Arab states signed normalisation agreements at the White House in Washington.Warning sirens sounded in the ...

A quarter of U.S. energy production shut, refineries halt as hurricane

More than a quarter of U.S. offshore oil and gas production was shut and key exporting ports were closed on Tuesday as Hurricane Sally churned off the U.S. Gulf Coast, flooding coastal cities and pelting states with heavy rains. Sally conti...

UPDATE 2-Mozambique army condemns 'horrifying' shooting of naked woman at hands of fighters

The Mozambican army has condemned the apparent execution of a naked woman by men wearing military uniforms, shown in video footage, where she is beaten with a stick before being shot in the back as she tries to flee.In the footage, circulat...

Wild D Brodin signs seven-year, $42M extension

Minnesota Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin signed a seven-year, 42 million contract extension that extends through the 2027-28 season, the team announced Tuesday. Brodin was set to enter the final season of his six-year, 25 million contract tha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020