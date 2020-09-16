Left Menu
Petitioner to move Telangana HC against alleged hate speech by state BJP President

A petitioner has decided to move the High Court against the speech made by Telangana State BJP President in Alwal, last week after police said that it does not constitute a cognisable offence.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 16-09-2020 07:35 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 07:35 IST
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Telangana unit president Bandi Sanjay Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A petitioner has decided to move the High Court against the speech made by Telangana State BJP President in Alwal, last week after police said that it does not constitute a cognisable offence. Earlier, a complaint was filed against Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar for his "hand-chopping" remark earlier this month on September 6 at Alwal.

Amjed Ullah Khan, Spokesperson, Majlis Bachao Tehreek filed a complaint at Dabeerpura Police Station against the BJP leader requesting immediate action against him "for abetting the innocent citizens against one community and promoting hate messages at large by conducting the meetings with huge gathering and creating videos and spreading on social media only with an intention to disturb the peaceful atmosphere of Telangana". Earlier, N Satyanarayana, Inspector of Police, Dabeerpura Police Station said that action will be taken against Kumar after taking legal opinion.

The police have sent a notice to the complainant Amjed Ullah Khan stating, "We went through the entire complaint. The facts mentioned in the complaint do not constitute any cognisable offence. Hence the petition is closed." Amjed Ullah Khan speaking about the notice to ANI over the phone said, "It is not correct, I will move the Telangana State High Court for justice." (ANI)

