Left Menu
Development News Edition

Science mag makes first endorsement in 175 years, taps Biden

Editor-in-Chief Laura Helmuth said President Donald Trump's administration was much worse for the scientific community than the magazine had feared. The magazine's endorsement was posted online Tuesday, a day after Trump questioned the science of climate change in relation to the California wildfires.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 16-09-2020 09:16 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 09:16 IST
Science mag makes first endorsement in 175 years, taps Biden

Even though Scientific American had never endorsed a presidential candidate in the magazine's 175-year history, its top editor said Tuesday there was little internal debate over a decision to back Democrat Joe Biden. Editor-in-Chief Laura Helmuth said President Donald Trump's administration was much worse for the scientific community than the magazine had feared.

The magazine's endorsement was posted online Tuesday, a day after Trump questioned the science of climate change in relation to the California wildfires. Helmuth said the timing was coincidental and the editorial was written during the past two months. Scientific American said that “the evidence and the science show that Donald Trump has basically damaged the United States and its people because he rejects evidence and science.” The editorial by senior editor Josh Fischman sharply condemned Trump for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic. The magazine criticised Trump for seeking cutbacks in scientific funding and hobbling the US response to climate change.

Biden, the magazine said, “has a record of following the data and being guided by science.” There was no immediate reply to a request for comment from the Trump campaign. There's been some pushback. Helmuth said the magazine has been monitoring requests for canceled subscriptions and has received some — many from people who weren't subscribers, anyway.

Conservative columnist SE Cupp tweeted that while she agreed with the magazine's arguments and planned to vote for Biden, “I do have mixed feelings on whether this is a good use of scientific clout and credibility.” University of New Mexico psychology professor and author Geoffrey Miller said that the magazine was betraying 175 years of principled bipartisanship “for the sake of some cheap, short-sighted, opportunistic virtue signaling.” “I'm old enough to remember when your magazine had some integrity,” he tweeted. But Helmuth said the magazine has not ignored politics; the Atomic Energy Commission burned 3,000 copies of an issue in the 1950s because of its stance against the hydrogen bomb. The magazine has been running more opinion pieces lately, and, in 2016, wrote an editorial questioning Trump's fitness to be president, although it didn't endorse Hillary Clinton.

“Part of our magazine's mission is to show people how the world works – whether it's black holes, evolution, viruses, or systemic racism,” Helmuth said. “We felt it was our duty as part of that mission to warn people that Trump has been disastrous for research, science, health and the environment.” The magazine hopes it doesn't have to make a presidential endorsement again, she said. On Monday, Trump was confronted during the California briefing about a need to address climate change, and he said that the Earth would get cooler.

“I wish science agreed with you,” responded Wade Crowfoot, secretary of the California Natural Resources Agency. “Well, I don't think science knows, actually,” the president said.(AP) RUP RUP

TRENDING

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Telangana reports 2,273 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths

As many as 2,273 new COVID-19 positive cases and 12 deaths were reported in Telangana on September 15, taking the total number of cases to 1,62,844, informed the State Health Department on Wednesday. According to the health department, the ...

KC Venugopal raises 'Chinese surveillance' issue in Rajya Sabha, demands clarification from Centre

Congress MP KC Venugopal on Wednesday demanded a clarification from the Centre on the issue of Chinese surveillance on political leaders and key officials. Speaking at the Rajya Sabha, Venugopal said, As per a media report, Zhenhua Data Inf...

Health News Roundup: Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus; Reaching herd immunity in a viral pandemic and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Factbox Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirusThe top FDA official on Tuesday confirmed AstraZenecas U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial is on hold, saying the agency is planning to do ver...

Cardi B calls it quits with husband Offset, files for divorce

Musician Cardi B has officially ended her marriage with her husband Offset after three years of being married. According to the court documents obtained by Fox News, the rapper filed to divorce the Migos member on Tuesday.The divorce comes ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020