UK facing real challenges with COVID testing capacity, minister says

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-09-2020 11:44 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 11:44 IST
Britain is facing real challenges with testing capacity for COVID-19 due to bottlenecks in laboratories, Justice minister Robert Buckland said on Wednesday.

"Laboratory capacity has been an issue, we are working our way through that," he told Sky News. "We're increasing the number of test centres, we've got 400 test centres, getting it up to 500 but clearly there are still real challenges."

