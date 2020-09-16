Left Menu
Development News Edition

Enactment of farm bills will lead to 'unrest' in Punjab: Amarinder

The chief minister led a Congress delegation to submit a memorandum in this regard to Governor V P Singh Badnore, seeking his intervention for non-pursuance of the agriculture bills by the Centre in Parliament. The Modi government on Monday introduced three bills in Lok Sabha on the farm sector, asserting that they will help farmers get a remunerative price for their produce as well as private investments and technology.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-09-2020 15:23 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 15:23 IST
Enactment of farm bills will lead to 'unrest' in Punjab: Amarinder

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said the enactment of farm sector bills now before Parliament would lead to "resentment and unrest" in the border state, which is already at the receiving end of Pakistan's concerted efforts to foment trouble. The chief minister led a Congress delegation to submit a memorandum in this regard to Governor V P Singh Badnore, seeking his intervention for non-pursuance of the agriculture bills by the Centre in Parliament.

The Modi government on Monday introduced three bills in Lok Sabha on the farm sector, asserting that they will help farmers get a remunerative price for their produce as well as private investments and technology. Accompanied by Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar and others, Singh told Badnore that any move to tinker with the present procurement system, in times of a nationwide crisis, might "deepen social unrest" among farmers of the state.

"It may not be conducive for peace and development of the region, which faces serious challenges of public order due to a live international border," he added. Citing Pakistan's bid to disturb the state's peace and stability through narco-terror and other anti-India acts, the chief minister said "anti-farmer" legislations would lead to rise in the people's anger.

"Why are we playing into the hands of Pakistan," he asked. These bills, one of which was passed by Lok Sabha on Tuesday, are against the "national interest" and particularly "detrimental" to Punjab, where the majority of farmers tilled less than five acres of land and would be worst hit, Singh said.

He said the Centre had "failed" to take the interest of the farmers into account in introducing these bills and "instead, took a stand in favour of corporate houses". In a statement here, Singh said he had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi thrice on the issue but was yet to receive a response.

The enactment of the remaining two bills will "ruin" Punjab, he said. If MSP (minimum support price) ends, which is what the Centre seems to be moving towards, the agriculture sector will be ruined in Punjab and across the country, Singh claimed.

Taking on the Akalis and Sukhbir Badal over their "U-turn" on the issue, the chief minister pointed out that all except the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were on board at the all-party meeting he had convened. The Congress and his government have been vocally and vehemently opposing the bills all through, Singh pointed out.

Terming the passage of 'The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020', which seeks to deregulate food items, including cereals, pulses and onion, in Lok Sabha a "black day" in the history of Parliament, Jakhar warned that under pressure from the farmer unions, the Akalis may even go to the extent of "enacting the drama" of resigning from the central government. He praised the farmers of the country, especially in Punjab, who had compelled the Akalis to change their stance on the issue.

The Centre on Monday had introduced 'The Farmers' Produce Trade And Commerce (Promotion And Facilitation) Bill, 2020', 'The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020' and 'The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020' to replace the ordinances promulgated earlier..

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Krishnakumar Natarajan, family sell 42 lakh Mindtree shares

Mindtree co-founder Krishnakumar Natarajan and his family have sold over 42 lakh shares of the company, reducing their combined shareholding to 2.29 per cent. The transactions were carried out by Krishnakumar N, wife Akila Krishnakumar and ...

China's Communist Party demands private sector's loyalty as external risks rise

Chinas ruling Communist Party is demanding a show of greater loyalty from the sprawling private sector as the worlds second-largest economy grapples with growing external risks, from open U.S. hostility to the coronavirus pandemic.In recent...

U'khand police launches another search for Kedarnath tragedy victims

The Uttarakhand police dispatched 10 teams to Kedarnath on Wednesday in search of the thousands of people who went missing after the devastating deluge of June, 2013. The teams will conduct their search for 10 days in different directions a...

Cong attacks govt over minister's statement that no infiltration took place along Sino-India border in last 6 months

The Congress on Wednesday attacked the government for its statement that there has been no infiltration along the Sino-India border in the last six months and said it is an insult to the brave Indian soldiers who were killed on the night of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020