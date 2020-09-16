Left Menu
Development News Edition

German think tank closes Hong Kong office over new law

The Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom, which is linked to Germany's opposition Free Democratic Party, said it could no longer ensure the safety of its employees as a result of the new law. It said it is freezing its activities in the former British colony, giving up its office and parting company with its four remaining staff members there. “A climate of fear and permanent danger prevails in Hong Kong today,” foundation chief Karl-Heinz Paque said in a statement.

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 16-09-2020 18:09 IST | Created: 16-09-2020 18:09 IST
German think tank closes Hong Kong office over new law

A German think tank said Wednesday it is closing its Hong Kong office following China's imposition of a sweeping new national security law on the territory. The Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom, which is linked to Germany's opposition Free Democratic Party, said it could no longer ensure the safety of its employees as a result of the new law.

It said it is freezing its activities in the former British colony, giving up its office and parting company with its four remaining staff members there. One employee already had left because of concerns over his personal safety, it added. “A climate of fear and permanent danger prevails in Hong Kong today,” foundation chief Karl-Heinz Paque said in a statement. “Those who stand up for democracy and freedom in Hong Kong today put themselves in danger. We cannot expose our employees and partners to this risk.” The new security law bans secessionist, subversive and terrorist activities, as well as collusion with foreign forces, with penalties of up to life imprisonment.

Critics say the law amounts to a major crackdown on free speech and political activity by the opposition and further erodes the civil liberties promised to Hong Kong under the “one country, two systems” principle in place since it reverted to Chinese rule in 1997..

TRENDING

Alleged Mi Band 5 retail box images leaked online; reveals India pricing

Siti Networks reports Q1 net loss of Rs 45.81 crore

US imposes visa restrictions on election riggers in Nigeria

Starved of wifi, Indonesians trade plastic trash to study online

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Odd News Summary

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs. Wanted Animal Godparents for Chilean Zoo in Bleak YearOliver the rhinoceros, King Julien the lemur, Chilly Willy the penguin and their friends are urgently seeking sponsors for their bed an...

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. Netflix argues for free speech in court spat with Indian tycoons over Bad Boy BillionairesAn Indian courts decision to stall the release of a Netflix Inc series on four Indian tyc...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs. Scientists create gene-edited animals as surrogate sires to boost food productionScientists have created gene-edited pigs, goats and cattle to produce sperm with traits such as disease ...

Kingpin of banned cough syrup smuggling racket arrested from Kolkata

The kingpin of an international smuggling racket dealing in banned cough syrup was arrested from Kolkata by the Narcotics Control Bureau NCB, an official said on Wednesday. Santu Saha 45, a resident of South Dinajpur district of West Bengal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020